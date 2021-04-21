21 Savage Reworks the Saw Theme Song with “Spiral”: Stream

Lionsgate is going for a full fresh start with the upcoming Spiral: From the Book of Saw. That means a jump in time, an unexpected new cast (Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson), and a complete shift in sound from metal to hip-hop. 21 Savage has been brought on to executive produce the film’s soundtrack, including contributing a new theme song called “Spiral”.

Saw fans will no doubt recognize the beat on the track: It’s the horror franchise’s classic theme “Hello Zepp” by composer Charlie Clouser. 21 Savage puts his own dangerous edge on the song, giving it some razor-slick production as he drops bars like, “I’ma let ‘еm spin like a spiral/ I don’t got no love for no rival/ Put him on the nеws, he went viral.”

Take a listen to the song below.

Featuring a soundtrack from 21 Savage and his Savage Gang label, Spiral: From the Book of Saw is due in theaters May 14th, 2021.

Related Video