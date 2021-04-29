Menu
A.G. Cook Shares New Remix of “The Darkness” Featuring Sarah Bonito and Hannah Diamond: Stream

The track originally appeared on the 2020 album Apple

Sarah Bonito (photo by Mia Sakai) A. G. Cook, (Alaska Reid), and Hannah Diamond (image via Wikimedia Commons)
April 29, 2021 | 12:19pm ET

Cracked pop auteur A.G. Cook has shared a new remix of the 2020 Apple song “The Darkness” featuring frequent collaborator Hannah Diamond and Kero Kero Bonito‘s Sarah Bonito.

Diamond is no stranger to “The Darkness”, and alongside Caroline Polachek she lent backing vocals to the original version. But Bonito’s contributions are entirely new, and they include a fresh first verse to open the song. She took “The Darkness” themes of reflection and The Emperor’s New Clothes and has turned the volume all the way up. “I see another girl, oh/ In my reflection,” she sings. “Is she happy? Can she see me?/ Trapped in the mirror, oh.”

Diamond owns the second verse, and she takes the subtext of sadness and makes it explicit. She sings, “Can we go back to the start?/ When I lent you my heart/ When we were falling in love, not giving up/ Can you lend me your smile again?” Check out “The Darkness (Remix)” below.

Amoeba Records, photo by Mason Trinca
Flipping Alone: An Oral History of Record Stores During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Besides Apple, last year A.G. Cook released the 49-track 7G. Songs from both those projects were reworked last month for Cook’s latest album Dream Logic. Earlier this year, he collaborated with Jónsi on his solo album Shiver and the new song “Mold”. as for Bonito, last Friday her band Kero Kero Bonito shared the new EP Civilisation II.

