A Place To Bury Strangers Announce New EP Hologram, Share “End Of The Night”: Stream

Marking the debut release from the noise-rock outfit's new lineup

A Place To Bury Strangers, photo by Heather Bickford
April 20, 2021 | 11:39am ET

A Place To Bury Strangers have announced a new EP titled Hologram, out July 16th on Dedstrange. They also shared a new song, “End Of The Night”, along with 2022 European tour dates.

The 5-track release finds founder Oliver Ackermann recruiting a new lineup. He is now joined by John Fedowitz on bass and drummer Sandra Fedowitz of Ceremony East Coast. Ackermann and Fedowitz are childhood friends, having previously played in the shoegaze band Skywave.

Marking the Brooklyn experimental rockers’ follow-up to 2018’s Pinned, the project is described as “a sonic return to the band’s most raw and unhinged endeavors, pushed even further into a new chaotically apocalyptic incarnation.”

“End Of The Night” features distorted guitars and murky synths. It arrives with an accompanying trippy, self-directed music video, which you can check out below.

It was the first track the new lineup wrote together, as Ackermann explained in a statement. “John sent me the drum track and challenged me to write a song over it,” he remembered. “It sort of came about as a strange stream of consciousness and unknowingly became about the end of the former band and the beginning of the new one.”

“Each layer of the song stripping away the dead skin from the old and regrowing layer and layer of distortion of the new band.” he added. “It’s great to be working again with John Fedowitz. I feel like our songwriting styles shot off in different directions from our earlier band Skywave only to come back to the table with different experiences to create something special again.”

A Place To Bury Strangers will make their debut performance with the new lineup on Friday, April 23rd at 7 p.m. ET while hosting a screening of the Dedstrange SXSW Showcase via the label’s Facebook and YouTube.

Vinyl and CD pre-orders are ongoing.

Hologram EP Artwork:

a place to bury strangers hologram new ep artwork

Hologram EP Tracklist:

01. End Of The Night
02. I Might Have
03. Playing The Part
04. In My Hive
05. I Need You

A Place To Bury Strangers 2022 Tour Dates:
03/09 – Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklang
03/10 – Dresden, DE @ Beatpol
03/11 – Warsaw, PL @ Klub Poglos
03/12 – Prague, CZ @ Futurum
03/13 – Bratislava, SK @ Randal Club
03/14 – Budapest, HU @ Durer Kert
03/16 – Bucharest, RO @ Control Club
03/17 – Sofia, BG @ Mixtape5
03/18 – Thessaloniki, GR @ Eightball
03/19 – Athens, GR @ Temple
03/21 – Skopje, MK @ 25th of May Hall
03/22 – Belgrade, RO @ Club Drugstore
03/24 – Zagreb, HR @ Mochvara
03/25 – Bologna, IT @ Freakout Club
03/26 – Rome, IT @ Largo
03/27 – Milan, IT @ Legend Club
03/29 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
03/30 – Munich, DE @ Backstage
03/31 – Martigny, CH @ Caves Du Manoir
04/01 – Paris, FR @ La Trabendo
04/02 – London, UK @ Lafayette
04/04 – Antwerp, BE @ Kavka
04/05 – Munster, DE @ Gleis 22
04/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
04/07 – Groningen, NL @ Vera
04/09 – Stockholm, SE @ Hus 7
04/10 – Oslo, NO @ John Dee
04/11 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset
04/12 – Berlin, DE @ Hole 44
04/13 – Cologne, DE @ MTC

