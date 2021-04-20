A Place To Bury Strangers Announce New EP Hologram, Share “End Of The Night”: Stream

A Place To Bury Strangers have announced a new EP titled Hologram, out July 16th on Dedstrange. They also shared a new song, “End Of The Night”, along with 2022 European tour dates.

The 5-track release finds founder Oliver Ackermann recruiting a new lineup. He is now joined by John Fedowitz on bass and drummer Sandra Fedowitz of Ceremony East Coast. Ackermann and Fedowitz are childhood friends, having previously played in the shoegaze band Skywave.

Marking the Brooklyn experimental rockers’ follow-up to 2018’s Pinned, the project is described as “a sonic return to the band’s most raw and unhinged endeavors, pushed even further into a new chaotically apocalyptic incarnation.”

“End Of The Night” features distorted guitars and murky synths. It arrives with an accompanying trippy, self-directed music video, which you can check out below.

It was the first track the new lineup wrote together, as Ackermann explained in a statement. “John sent me the drum track and challenged me to write a song over it,” he remembered. “It sort of came about as a strange stream of consciousness and unknowingly became about the end of the former band and the beginning of the new one.”

“Each layer of the song stripping away the dead skin from the old and regrowing layer and layer of distortion of the new band.” he added. “It’s great to be working again with John Fedowitz. I feel like our songwriting styles shot off in different directions from our earlier band Skywave only to come back to the table with different experiences to create something special again.”

A Place To Bury Strangers will make their debut performance with the new lineup on Friday, April 23rd at 7 p.m. ET while hosting a screening of the Dedstrange SXSW Showcase via the label’s Facebook and YouTube.

Vinyl and CD pre-orders are ongoing.

Hologram EP Artwork:

Hologram EP Tracklist:

01. End Of The Night

02. I Might Have

03. Playing The Part

04. In My Hive

05. I Need You

A Place To Bury Strangers 2022 Tour Dates:

03/09 – Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklang

03/10 – Dresden, DE @ Beatpol

03/11 – Warsaw, PL @ Klub Poglos

03/12 – Prague, CZ @ Futurum

03/13 – Bratislava, SK @ Randal Club

03/14 – Budapest, HU @ Durer Kert

03/16 – Bucharest, RO @ Control Club

03/17 – Sofia, BG @ Mixtape5

03/18 – Thessaloniki, GR @ Eightball

03/19 – Athens, GR @ Temple

03/21 – Skopje, MK @ 25th of May Hall

03/22 – Belgrade, RO @ Club Drugstore

03/24 – Zagreb, HR @ Mochvara

03/25 – Bologna, IT @ Freakout Club

03/26 – Rome, IT @ Largo

03/27 – Milan, IT @ Legend Club

03/29 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

03/30 – Munich, DE @ Backstage

03/31 – Martigny, CH @ Caves Du Manoir

04/01 – Paris, FR @ La Trabendo

04/02 – London, UK @ Lafayette

04/04 – Antwerp, BE @ Kavka

04/05 – Munster, DE @ Gleis 22

04/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

04/07 – Groningen, NL @ Vera

04/09 – Stockholm, SE @ Hus 7

04/10 – Oslo, NO @ John Dee

04/11 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset

04/12 – Berlin, DE @ Hole 44

04/13 – Cologne, DE @ MTC