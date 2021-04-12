AC/DC singer Brian Johnson will tell his life story in his official autobiography, The Lives of Brian. The book is due out October 26th via Penguin Michael Joseph in the UK and Harper Collins’ Dey Street Books in the United States.

The memoir will chronicle Johnson’s life and career from his early days in the UK as the son of a British army sergeant-major and an Italian mother to his years in the band Geordie to the daunting task of replacing the late Bon Scott in AC/DC. It will also touch upon the serious hearing issues that forced him to exit AC/DC in 2016 prior to his recent return to the legendary band.

Penguin publishing director Rowland White stated, “From growing up in the north-east, the son of a former British Army sergeant-major and an Italian mother, to fronting world’s biggest rock band, The Lives of Brian tells one of the best stories in music in Brian’s own inimitable voice. His life has been a roller-coaster of highs and lows during which success as a musician too often felt out of reach. But even when it seemed defeat had been snatched from the jaws of victory he never gave up. And throughout his feet have remained firmly planted on the ground.”

He added, “Warm, vivid, evocative, life-affirming and often laugh-out-loud funny, The Lives of Brian is a gold standard rock ‘n’ roll memoir from one of our most well-loved performers. Brian’s one of a kind and I couldn’t be more proud to be publishing his book.”

Johnson himself quipped, “It wasn’t me. I didn’t do it. And I’ll never do it again.” In a tweet, he further stated, “I’ve had some long nights and some great nights, bad days and a lot of good ones. I’ve gone from choirboy to rock ‘n’ roll singer, and now I’ve gone and written a bloody book about it… The Lives of Brian is coming October 26th.”

The legendary singer’s book follows AC/DC’s 2020 album, Power Up, which earned rave reviews upon its release, and marked the return of not only Johnson, but drummer Phil Rudd and bassist Cliff Williams, as well.

Pre-order The Lives of Brian via Amazon, and see the book cover below.

