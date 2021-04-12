Menu
Menu Shop Search Help

AC/DC’s Brian Johnson to Release His Memoir The Lives of Brian in October

"I've gone from choirboy to rock 'n' roll singer, and now I've gone and written a bloody book about it"

Brian Johnson, photo by Philip Cosores
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 12, 2021 | 12:38pm ET

AC/DC singer Brian Johnson will tell his life story in his official autobiography, The Lives of Brian. The book is due out October 26th via Penguin Michael Joseph in the UK and Harper Collins’ Dey Street Books in the United States.

The memoir will chronicle Johnson’s life and career from his early days in the UK as the son of a British army sergeant-major and an Italian mother to his years in the band Geordie to the daunting task of replacing the late Bon Scott in AC/DC. It will also touch upon the serious hearing issues that forced him to exit AC/DC in 2016 prior to his recent return to the legendary band.

Penguin publishing director Rowland White stated, “From growing up in the north-east, the son of a former British Army sergeant-major and an Italian mother, to fronting world’s biggest rock band, The Lives of Brian tells one of the best stories in music in Brian’s own inimitable voice. His life has been a roller-coaster of highs and lows during which success as a musician too often felt out of reach. But even when it seemed defeat had been snatched from the jaws of victory he never gave up. And throughout his feet have remained firmly planted on the ground.”

Related Video

He added, “Warm, vivid, evocative, life-affirming and often laugh-out-loud funny, The Lives of Brian is a gold standard rock ‘n’ roll memoir from one of our most well-loved performers. Brian’s one of a kind and I couldn’t be more proud to be publishing his book.”

Johnson himself quipped, “It wasn’t me. I didn’t do it. And I’ll never do it again.” In a tweet, he further stated, “I’ve had some long nights and some great nights, bad days and a lot of good ones. I’ve gone from choirboy to rock ‘n’ roll singer, and now I’ve gone and written a bloody book about it… The Lives of Brian is coming October 26th.”

Angus Young AC/DC Highway to Hell toilet
 Editor's Pick
AC/DC’s Angus Young Conceived “Highway to Hell” While on the Toilet

The legendary singer’s book follows AC/DC’s 2020 album, Power Up, which earned rave reviews upon its release, and marked the return of not only Johnson, but drummer Phil Rudd and bassist Cliff Williams, as well.

Pre-order The Lives of Brian via Amazon, and see the book cover below.

The Lives of Brian

 

Latest Stories

Puscifer Bullet Train to Iowa Mini Film

Puscifer Share Trippy "Bullet Train to Iowa" Mini Film as Prologue for Upcoming Livestream: Watch

April 12, 2021

Gojira New Song "Into the Storm"

Gojira Unleash New Song "Into the Storm" Ahead of Upcoming Album Fortitude: Stream

April 12, 2021

Judas Priest's Rob Halford urges vaccinations

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Urges Fans to Get COVID Vaccine to Help Reopen the Concert Industry

April 12, 2021

Robert Fripp Toyah Sidney Jake Judas Priest cover

Robert Fripp and Toyah Deliver Arresting Performance of Judas Priest's "Breaking the Law": Watch

April 11, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

AC/DC's Brian Johnson to Release His Memoir The Lives of Brian in October

Menu Shop Search Help