Adrianne Lenker Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Prolific songwriter and founding Big Thief member Adrianne Lenker has announced a new 11-date, 12-show tour that takes place in the fall of 2021.

The November trek will be her first since the release of her 2020 solo albums songs and instrumentals. As befits an artist born in Indiana, she’s skipping the megalopolises on the east and west coast, choosing instead to journey to some of the cool smaller towns in-between: Burlington, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Madison, two shows in Minneapolis, and more. Check out the full itinerary below.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 12pm EST through her website, and afterwards you can check for deals here.

Last month, Lenker performed “dragon eyes” on Fallon, and earlier this year she produced Indigo Sparke’s debut album Echo.

Adrianne Lenker 2021 Tour Dates:

11/05 — Burlington, VT @ First Unitarian Church

11/06 — Woodstock, NY @ Colony

11/10 — Cambridge , MA @ The Sinclair

11/12 — Arden, DE @ Gild Hall

11/13 — Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

11/14 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls

11/15 — Columbus, OH @ Athenaeum

11/17 — Bloomington, IN @ Buskirk- Chumley Theater

11/18 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

11/19 — Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

11/21 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Cedar Cultural Center (2 shows)