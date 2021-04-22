Menu
Adrianne Lenker Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Her first tour since dropping the 2020 solo albums songs and instrumentals

adrianne lenker 2021 tour dates
Adrianne Lenker, photo by Genesis Báez
April 22, 2021 | 1:57pm ET

Prolific songwriter and founding Big Thief member Adrianne Lenker has announced a new 11-date, 12-show tour that takes place in the fall of 2021.

The November trek will be her first since the release of her 2020 solo albums songs and instrumentals. As befits an artist born in Indiana, she’s skipping the megalopolises on the east and west coast, choosing instead to journey to some of the cool smaller towns in-between: Burlington, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Madison, two shows in Minneapolis, and more. Check out the full itinerary below.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 12pm EST through her website, and afterwards you can check for deals here.

Last month, Lenker performed “dragon eyes” on Fallon, and earlier this year she produced Indigo Sparke’s debut album Echo.

Adrianne Lenker 2021 Tour Dates:
11/05 — Burlington, VT @ First Unitarian Church
11/06 — Woodstock, NY @ Colony
11/10 — Cambridge , MA @ The Sinclair
11/12 — Arden, DE @ Gild Hall
11/13 — Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
11/14 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls
11/15 — Columbus, OH @ Athenaeum
11/17 — Bloomington, IN @ Buskirk- Chumley Theater
11/18 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
11/19 — Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
11/21 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Cedar Cultural Center (2 shows)

