A&E to Premiere Definitive Two-Night KISS Documentary in June

The four-hour rock doc will feature appearances by Dave Grohl, Tom Morello, and more

KISS
KISS, photo by Kevin RC Wilson
April 28, 2021 | 2:27pm ET

The storied career of KISS will be chronicled in a four-hour, two-night documentary dubbed Biography: KISStory airing on A&E in June. Filmed with the full cooperation and participation of KISS co-founders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, the rock doc will feature appearances by a number of notable music luminaries.

A description of the documentary from A&E reads: “After 50 years of rocking and rolling all night and partying every day, the #1 Gold Record selling band of all time, KISS, shares their story of success before finally smashing their last guitar and extinguishing the fire-breathing demon.”

In addition to Stanley and Simmons, the film boasts testimonials from fellow current KISS members Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer, as well as musicians such as Dave Grohl and Tom Morello. Producer Bob Ezrin and manager Doc McGhee are also among the talking heads in the documentary.

“Through the Biography lens we are able to give fans a backstage pass to a two-night event that honors the legacy of the rock icons behind KISS,” said A&E head of programming Elaine Frontain Bryant in a press release. “This documentary event is a special tribute to a one-of-a-kind band and the incredible Kiss Army fanbase that has idolized them for generations.”

Stanley shared news of the documentary on his Twitter account, writing, “This documentary is really terrific. I’ve seen it and it is awesome. Very proud.”

Biography: KISStory will air over two nights on June 27th and 28th from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET each evening.

 

