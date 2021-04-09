AFI Unveil New Songs “Dulcería” (Co-Written by Billy Corgan) and “Far Too Near”: Stream

AFI continue to roll out two songs at a time from their upcoming album, Bodies. The latest singles are “Dulcería”, which was co-written by Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan, and “Far Too Near”.

Fans already received a big sample of Bodies ahead of its June 11th release via Rise Records. In January, AFI released the songs “Twisted Tongues” and “Escape from Los Angeles”, and then followed in February by unleashing “Looking Tragic” and “Begging for Trouble”.

Speaking on the collaboration with Corgan on “Dulcería”, AFI guitarist Jade Puget commented, “Billy and I have a great creative connection when we’re writing together. It was inspiring to work with such a talented and legendary songwriter and ‘Dulcería’ is a testament to that.”

Singer Davey Havok said of the song, “‘Dulcería’ suggests, if you spend too much time in the candy store you may end up stuck to the floor.”

“Dulcería” is a mid-tempo track, with a bit of Smashing Pumpkins flair in the chorus, especially when Havok sings, “I love you more, here on the floor.”

Meanwhile, “Far Too Near” is an uptempo song that sounds like it was inspired by The Cure’s early works, with Havok giving off serious Robert Smith vibes in the first few verses.

AFI are issuing each pair of singles as a limited 7″ vinyl release. The “Dulcería” / “Far Too Near” vinyl is available for pre-order from the band’s online store, while the entire Bodies album can be pre-ordered here.

Watch the music video for “Dulcería” and check out the visualizer for “Far Too Near” below.