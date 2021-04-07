Alabama Shakes Drummer Steve Johnson Arraigned in Child Abuse Case, Released on Bond

In late March, Alabama Shakes drummer Steve Johnson was arrested on child abuse charges. On Wednesday, he was arraigned at Limestone County Courthouse in Athens, Alabama, during which he was granted bond by Judge Gray West, according to Alabama ABC affiliate WAAY.

Johnson was arrested on March 24th in Limestone County, Alabama, after being indicted on charges of “willful torture, willful abuse, and cruelly beating or otherwise willfully maltreating a child under the age of 18.”

Prior to the arraignment hearing, Johnson was not granted bond due to an arrest warrant for violating a protective order. After spending 15 days behind bars, Johnson was released today upon the payment of four bonds totaling $26,500.

In a statement prior to today’s hearing, his attorney Nick Lough said Johnson was innocent of all charges: “Steve Johnson maintains his innocence on all of these allegations. And that’s what they are, allegations.”

In March 2020, Johnson pleaded guilty to violating a domestic violence protection order. He received a suspended sentence of a year in jail, with 24 months on probation.

Johnson’s next court appearance is scheduled for May 19th.