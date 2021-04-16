Alanis Morissette Shares New Song “I Miss the Band”: Stream

Alanis Morissette has released a new song called “I Miss the Band”. It’s a stirring piano ballad honoring the unique connection between her and her bandmates, and she’s using proceeds from the track to benefit Backline — a resource that connects music industry professionals and their family members with mental health and wellness providers. Stream the single below.

“Life in this industry can be incredibly isolating and difficult,” the Such Pretty Forks in the Road singer wrote on her YouTube page. “Backline provides a safe, private, and immediate place to go for help. Available for free to artists, managers, agents, crew, producers, labels, and their families, Backline programs offer case management, support groups, and wellness programs to meet the needs of this unique community.”

Morissette brings that sentiment to life through the song’s music video. In the clip, directed by Victor Indrizzo, she and her bandmates can be seen enjoying a flurry of memories on the road, in rehearsal spaces, and backstage while they keel over from laughter in both photographs and video snippets. It’s a touching tribute, and one that she clearly hopes will be overwritten with new memories very soon.

Last year, Morissette released a 25th anniversary deluxe reissue of Jagged Little Pill. She was supposed to tour in support of it, but the pandemic put that on hold. Instead, her musical adaptation of the album put on a livestream benefit performance for fans and raked in 15 nominations at the Tony Awards. She also stayed busy by recording iconic cover songs, pushing back against Donald Trump, and promoting her first album in eight years.

Morissette is hoping to get back on the road this summer. Tickets are currently available here.