Alice Cooper’s First Drug Experience Was With Jimi Hendrix on a Vibrating Bed

Alice Cooper has quite the story to tell when it comes to his first-ever drug experience. The shock rocker found himself smoking weed on a vibrating bed with a group of roughly eight people, one of whom happened to be guitar god Jimi Hendrix.

As far as rock ‘n’ roll drug stories, this one is hard to top. Cooper recalled the memorable occasion while speaking with hosts Ralph Sutton and Big Jay Oakerson on The SDR Show podcast. When asked about his first drug experience, Cooper responded, “Weed was the first drug, and it was [with] Jimi Hendrix. I’m sitting there after the show. I went to see them. And we were just a little high school band. But they said, ‘Hey, come on up to the hotel room.’”

Cooper continued, “And we were sitting on his bed, and Jimi goes, ‘Here, man,’ [and he passed me the joint]. And I went, ‘Okay.’ And then he goes and puts a quarter in the bed — you know, the vibrating bed. There was, like, eight people sitting on the bed. And he goes, ‘We’re on a spaceship.’ And I went, ‘Okay.’”

On the opposite end of that spectrum is Cooper’s worst drug experience, which he also told to The SDR Show. “It was Detroit, and I think it was crystal THC,” recalled the veteran rocker. “It was, like, four in the morning. I regained consciousness. And I thought it [was] a Jim Jones thing. And I got up. I remember it was about 20 degrees below outside. And I walked outside just in my shirt on, just to wake up. And when I came back in, everybody was just kind of coming up.”

He added, “It was weird; it was like a [Federico] Fellini thing. It was so strange that I really did believe that everybody was dead, and I was the only one that survived it.”

Fittingly, Cooper’s new album is called Detroit Stories, featuring songs inspired by his hometown. Among the tracks are a cover of The Velvet Underground’s “Rock & Roll”, the impassioned ballad “Our Love Will Change the World”, and “Social Debris”, a song written by the original Alice Cooper band.

Watch Alice Cooper’s full appearance on The SDR Show below, and pick up a copy of his album Detroit Stories on Amazon.

