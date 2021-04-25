Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

American Psycho TV Series in the Works at Lionsgate

The company's TV chairman said the series is "in development"

American Psycho TV series new show adaptation Lionsgate
American Psycho (Lionsgate)
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 24, 2021 | 10:28pm ET

It’s time to turn on your favorite Huey Lewis album and put on a poncho, because a new TV adaptation of American Psycho is “in development” at Lionsgate.

Lionsgate TV chairman Kevin Beggs confirmed the project in an interview with Deadline, coyly slipping in the news while discussing some of the studio’s other series.

“We’ve just wrapped up Dear White People which was a really good experience, Blindspotting is coming up, American Psycho is in development,” he told Deadline. “We’re always exploring what we can do in television with something like the Saw franchise, so that’s a conversation.”

Related Video

Beggs was careful to remain tight-lipped about the details of each show Lionsgate is working on, including American Psycho. That means there’s currently no information about who will be cast in the series, when it will debut, or how closely it will following the plot of Bret Easton Ellis’ original novel or the iconic film adaptation starring Christian Bale. Whatever the case, hopefully it will prove more memorable than its direct-to-video sequel.

American Psycho’s Portrait of Narcissism Is Dangerously Familiar
 Editor's Pick
American Psycho’s Portrait of Narcissism Is Dangerously Familiar

Latest Stories

Rudy Giuliani in Borat

Razzie Awards 2021: Rudy Giuliani, My Pillow Guy, and Sia Among the Big Winners

April 24, 2021

Captain American 4 falcon and winter soldier showrunner Malcolm Spellman marvel cinematic universe

Captain America 4 Officially in the Works from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Showrunner

April 24, 2021

Oscars 2021- How to Watch, Who’s Performing, and Everything Else You Need to Know

Oscars 2021: How to Watch, Who's Presenting, and Everything Else You Need to Know

April 23, 2021

Mortal Kombat HBO Max

Mortal Kombat Is a High-Gloss Gore Fest That Repeatedly Delivers: Review

April 22, 2021

 

Stowaway (Netflix)

The Sluggish Stowaway Still Delivers Thrills and Chills in Space: Review

April 22, 2021

russell crowe zeus thor love and thunder casting news marvel rumors mcu

Russell Crowe Reveals He's Playing Zeus in Thor: Love and Thunder

April 22, 2021

the conjuring trailer the devil made me do it conjuring 3 official trailer watch stream

The Warrens Return in New Trailer for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It: Watch

April 22, 2021

Ozzy Osbourne, Robert Plant to Star in Rockfield Documentary

Ozzy Osbourne, Robert Plant, Liam Gallagher, More Star in New Documentary Rockfield: The Studio on the Farm

April 21, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

American Psycho TV Series in the Works at Lionsgate

Menu Shop Search Help