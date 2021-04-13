Anjimile Announces New EP Reunion, Shares “In Your Eyes (Reflection)” Featuring Jay Som: Stream

In September 2020, Anjimile released his excellent debut album, Giver Taker. Now, the former Artist of the Month has announced Reunion, an orchestral reimagining EP of songs from the album. The project is out May 7th via Father/Daughter Records.

Jay Som, SASAMI, Lomelda, and Justine Bowe (Photocomfort) were each recruited by Anjimile to sing overtop new string compositions from Los Angeles-based musician and composer Daniel Hart, known for working with artists like The Polyphonic Spree and St. Vincent, as well as scoring films including Pete’s Dragon and A Ghost Story.

“The most exciting part of this project for me was giving the participating artists free reign to fuck around with my songs and make them into something purely collaborative, something special, and something new,” Anjimile shared in a statement. “When Daniel sent me his arrangements, they knocked me on my ass. They’re so beautiful and so interesting, and every guest vocalist on this record creates such a beautiful new world and a distinctive sonic palette. It’s been really fun and exciting to see my tunes re-interpreted, re-imagined and reconstructed by such powerful musicians.”

As a preview, Anijimile has shared “In Your Eyes” (Reflection)” featuring Jay Som, who remakes the track over a symphony of emotive, layered strings. Stream it below.

“I am very honored to be a part of Anjimile’s orchestral EP,” Jay Som said in a statement. “Their album Giver Taker is so beautiful and expansive and every time I listen I feel like I’ve entered a different world. This track is one of my favs on their record, I love when artists rework their own songs with an orchestral arrangement.”

Reunion EP Artwork:

Reunion EP Tracklist:

01. In Your Eyes (Reflection) (feat. Jay Som)

02. Maker (Refraction) (feat. SASAMI)

03. 1978 (Reunion) (feat. Lomelda)