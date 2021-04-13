Menu
Menu Shop Search Help

Anjimile Announces New EP Reunion, Shares “In Your Eyes (Reflection)” Featuring Jay Som: Stream

Featuring orchestral reimaginings of songs from Anjimile's debut album Giver Taker

anjimile reunion new reimagined remix ep in your eyes reflection jay som stream
Anjimile, photo by Omari Spears
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 13, 2021 | 10:00am ET

In September 2020, Anjimile released his excellent debut album, Giver Taker. Now, the former Artist of the Month has announced Reunion, an orchestral reimagining EP of songs from the album. The project is out May 7th via Father/Daughter Records.

Jay Som, SASAMI, Lomelda, and Justine Bowe (Photocomfort) were each recruited by Anjimile to sing overtop new string compositions from Los Angeles-based musician and composer Daniel Hart, known for working with artists like The Polyphonic Spree and St. Vincent, as well as scoring films including Pete’s Dragon and A Ghost Story.

“The most exciting part of this project for me was giving the participating artists free reign to fuck around with my songs and make them into something purely collaborative, something special, and something new,” Anjimile shared in a statement. “When Daniel sent me his arrangements, they knocked me on my ass. They’re so beautiful and so interesting, and every guest vocalist on this record creates such a beautiful new world and a distinctive sonic palette. It’s been really fun and exciting to see my tunes re-interpreted, re-imagined and reconstructed by such powerful musicians.”

Related Video

As a preview, Anijimile has shared “In Your Eyes” (Reflection)” featuring Jay Som, who remakes the track over a symphony of emotive, layered strings. Stream it below.

“I am very honored to be a part of Anjimile’s orchestral EP,” Jay Som said in a statement. “Their album Giver Taker is so beautiful and expansive and every time I listen I feel like I’ve entered a different world. This track is one of my favs on their record, I love when artists rework their own songs with an orchestral arrangement.”

Reunion EP Artwork:

anjimile reunion orchestral reimagining ep artwork

Reunion EP Tracklist:
01. In Your Eyes (Reflection) (feat. Jay Som)
02. Maker (Refraction) (feat. SASAMI)
03. 1978 (Reunion) (feat. Lomelda)

Latest Stories

teke teke origins Barbara new song stream

TEKE::TEKE Share Origins of New Single "Barbara": Stream

April 13, 2021

Gojira New Song "Into the Storm"

Gojira Unleash New Song "Into the Storm" Ahead of Upcoming Album Fortitude: Stream

April 12, 2021

Danny Elfman solo album big mess true new song stream

Danny Elfman Announces First Solo Album in 37 Years, Big Mess, Shares "True": Stream

April 12, 2021

barenaked ladies flip new song singl stream origins premiere

Barenaked Ladies Share Origins of First Single in Four Years "Flip": Stream

April 12, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Anjimile Announces New EP Reunion, Shares "In Your Eyes (Reflection)" Featuring Jay Som: Stream

Menu Shop Search Help