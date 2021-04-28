Ann Wilson on Covering Alice in Chains, Love of Led Zeppelin, and the Future of Heart

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS

Heart’s Ann Wilson jumps on the line with Kyle Meredith to talk about her latest string of solo singles. The legendary rocker takes us through covering Steve Earle and Alice In Chains, and looks back at her friendships with the late Layne Stayley and Chris Cornell.

Related Video

Wilson also discusses why she was so drawn to the 90’s Seattle scene, where Heart’s Led Zeppelin influence came from, and then tells us all about her upcoming releases that involves sessions in Muscle Shoals, a duet with Vince Gill, a Jeff Buckley cover, writing with Warren Haynes, and the future of Heart.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. You can find Kyle’s full archive of episodes here.