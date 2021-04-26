Anthony Hopkins Woke Up This Morning to Learn He Had Won the Oscar for Best Actor

At the age of 83 and living in Wales, Sir Anthony Hopkins didn’t bother staying up to watch the 2021 Academy Awards. After all, going into last night’s ceremony, Chadwick Boseman was a heavy favorite to win the award. But by night’s end, Hopkins’ performance in The Father had earned him his second Oscar for Best Actor.

In a short acceptance speech posted to Instagram on Monday morning, Hopkins expressed his surprise and gratitude, while also paying tribute to Boseman.

“At 83 years of age, I did not expect to get this award, I really didn’t. I’m very grateful to the Academy,” Hopkins remarked. “I want to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who was taken from us far too early. I really did not expect this, so I feel very privileged and honored.”

Hopkins previously won the Academy Award for Best Actor in 1992 for his role as Hannibal Lector in The Silence of the Lambs. With last night’s win, Hopkins also becomes the oldest individual ever to win an Oscar, passing previous record holder Christopher Plummer, who won at the age of 82 in 2010.

Watch Hopkins’ acceptance speech video below.