Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Anthrax Announce 40th Anniversary Celebration Culminating With Livestream Concert

The career-spanning livestream performance takes place on July 16th

Anthrax 40th Anniversary Livestream
Anthrax, photo by Jimmy Hubbard
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 29, 2021 | 12:18pm ET

Thrash legends Anthrax have announced a 40th anniversary celebration taking place online over the coming weeks, concluding with a career-spanning livestream show on July 16th.

As one of thrash metal’s illustrious Big Four, Anthrax have been one of the genre’s most beloved acts since their formation in Queens, New York, in 1981. Four decades and 11 albums later, and the band is due for a proper celebration.

Leading up to the July 16th livestream, friends, fellow metal luminaries, and former members will post video testimonials to share their memories and Anthrax-related stories. The videos go live every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday starting May 3rd up until the virtual concert, chronologically exploring Anthrax’s history starting with 1984’s Fistful of Metal.

Related Video

Anthrax Graphic Novel Preview
 Editor's Pick
First Look: Preview the Rob Zombie-Helmed Chapter of Anthrax’s Among the Living Graphic Novel

The list of individuals contributing testimonials is a who’s-who of rock and metal star power. The 11-week series will include video contributions from: Chuck D, Corey Taylor, Dave Grohl, Dave Mustaine, Gary Holt, Gene Simmons, Henry Rollins, John Carpenter, Kerry King, Mike Patton, Nergal, Rob Zombie, Robert Trujillo, Slash, Tom Morello, and more. Former Anthrax band members Dan Lilker, Dan Spitz, John Bush, Neil Turbin, and Rob Caggiano will also appear.

It all wraps up with a career-spanning “deep cuts set” during the July 16th livestream. Ticket details are forthcoming, but the band plans to have a 40th-anniversary edition of Anthrax signature bourbon ready in time for the streaming event.

Check out the anniversary trailer below, and visit the band’s website for the full schedule of video testimonials.

 

Latest Stories

Mining Metal

Mining Metal: C R O W N, Horndal, Kauan, Spectral Lore, Steel Bearing Hand, Victory Over the Sun, Vreid, Wode

and April 29, 2021

Warish Premiere New Album Next to Pay

Warish (Riley Hawk) Premiere New Album Next to Pay: Stream

April 29, 2021

Motörhead No Sleep Til Hammersmith Reissue

Motörhead's No Sleep 'Til Hammersmith to Get 40th Anniversary Expanded Reissue

April 29, 2021

Gojira

Gojira's Fortitude Embraces Melody Without Losing Integrity: Review

April 29, 2021

 

Rammstein P--sy Video Russian Man

Russian Man Charged with Pornography Distribution for Sharing Rammstein's "P*ssy" Video on Social Media

April 28, 2021

KISS

A&E to Premiere Definitive Two-Night KISS Documentary in June

April 28, 2021

Corey Taylor Lars Ulrich Napster

Corey Taylor on Lars Ulrich's Napster Fight: "He Was So Right on So Many F**king Levels"

April 28, 2021

Darkthrone New Album Eternal Hails

Darkthrone Announce New Album Eternal Hails, Share Trailer: Watch

April 28, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Anthrax Announce 40th Anniversary Celebration Culminating With Livestream Concert

Menu Shop Search Help