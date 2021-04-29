Anthrax Announce 40th Anniversary Celebration Culminating With Livestream Concert

Thrash legends Anthrax have announced a 40th anniversary celebration taking place online over the coming weeks, concluding with a career-spanning livestream show on July 16th.

As one of thrash metal’s illustrious Big Four, Anthrax have been one of the genre’s most beloved acts since their formation in Queens, New York, in 1981. Four decades and 11 albums later, and the band is due for a proper celebration.

Leading up to the July 16th livestream, friends, fellow metal luminaries, and former members will post video testimonials to share their memories and Anthrax-related stories. The videos go live every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday starting May 3rd up until the virtual concert, chronologically exploring Anthrax’s history starting with 1984’s Fistful of Metal.

Related Video

The list of individuals contributing testimonials is a who’s-who of rock and metal star power. The 11-week series will include video contributions from: Chuck D, Corey Taylor, Dave Grohl, Dave Mustaine, Gary Holt, Gene Simmons, Henry Rollins, John Carpenter, Kerry King, Mike Patton, Nergal, Rob Zombie, Robert Trujillo, Slash, Tom Morello, and more. Former Anthrax band members Dan Lilker, Dan Spitz, John Bush, Neil Turbin, and Rob Caggiano will also appear.

It all wraps up with a career-spanning “deep cuts set” during the July 16th livestream. Ticket details are forthcoming, but the band plans to have a 40th-anniversary edition of Anthrax signature bourbon ready in time for the streaming event.

Check out the anniversary trailer below, and visit the band’s website for the full schedule of video testimonials.