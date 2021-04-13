ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theatres To Close Permanently

The owner of ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theatres says it’s permanently closing many of its locations, including Hollywood’s legendary Cinerama Dome.

In a statement shared by the theater chains’ owner Decurion, the company said it was financially unable to weather the pandemic, adding that it does “not have a viable way forward.” Here’s there statement in full:

“After shutting our doors more than a year ago, today we must share the difficult and sad news that Pacific will not be reopening its ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theatres locations.

This was not the outcome anyone wanted, but despite a huge effort that exhausted all potential options, the company does not have a viable way forward.

To all the Pacific and ArcLight employees who have devoted their professional lives to making our theaters the very best places in the world to see movies: we are grateful for your service and your dedication to our customers.

To our guests and members of the film industry who have made going to the movies such a magical experience over the years: our deepest thanks. It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve you.”

However, as Deadline notes, Decurion hasn’t technically filed for bankruptcy. Rather having been unable to make lease payments for the last several months, the company has simply handed the keys back to the landlords of each properly, many of which are located in Los Angeles. It’s possible some landlords will allow Decurion to maintain its leases until movie theater attendance ramps back up. It’s also possible another company will swoop in and buy select locations.

Related Video

Hopefully the iconic Cinerama Dome finds a way to brave the storm. The theatre was built in 1963, it’s an institution in Hollywood, and it was featured prominently in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Moreover, it’s an architectural masterpiece. As Deadline points out, it’s the only concrete geodesic dome on this planet, and its made up of 316 differently-sized hexagonal and pentagonal shapes that weigh in around 7,500 pounds each. Plus, it looks cool as hell and is a living relic of classic Hollywood.

Outside of that one building, Pacific Theatres operated roughly 300 screens in California, so its absence will certainly deal a notable blow to the region’s cinema landscape. ArcLight is best known for its golden goose on Sunset Boulevard, but the a chain also contained locations in LA, Boston, Chicago, and Maryland, and it specialized in an arthouse experience that features first-run movies, reserved seating, and on-site bars.