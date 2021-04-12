Arlo Parks Announces North American Tour for Fall 2021

UK singer-songwriter and former Artist of the Month Arlo Parks will finally have a chance to tour behind her brilliant debut album, Collapsed in Sunbeams. This fall, Parks will embark on an extensive North American outing which will see her play shows in 24 different cities during the months of September and October. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 16th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Check out Parks’ full tour schedule below. Beyond her upcoming North American jaunt, she also has a bevy of upcoming dates in the UK and Europe.

Collapsed in Sunbeams was released back in January. In her review for Consequence, contributing writer Laura Dzubay lauded the 20-year-old Parks for putting an album “brimming with human experience, featuring an array of poetic vignette songs that find calming, cavernous expression through neo-soul and jazz.”

Related Video

Arlo Parks 2021 Tour Dates:

05/12 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

05/13 – Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape

05/18 – Edinburgh, UK @ The Mash House

05/19 – Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke’s

05/21 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk

05/25 – Birmingham, UK @ The Hare and the Hounds

05/26 – Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall

05/29 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

05/30 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla

06/02 – London, UK @ Village Underground

06/03 – London, UK @ Village Underground

06/04 – Grafenhainichen, DE @ Melt Festival

06/17 – Helsinki, FI @ Helsinki Ice Hall

06/25 – Reims, FR @ Parc de Champagne

07/07 – Vienne, FR @ Theatre Antique

08/03 – Liverpool, UK @ Arts Club

08/13 – Hamburg, DE @ MS Dockville

08/17 – Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy

08/20 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival

08/28 – London, UK @ Victoria Park (All Points East)

09/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

09/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg

09/25 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

09/26 – Montréal, QC @ Le Petit Campus

09/28 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club Theatre

09/29 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

10/01 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement

10/02 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

10/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

10/05 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

10/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

10/08 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

10/09 – Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore Cabaret

10/10 – Seattle, WA @ The Croc’s Second Stage

10/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge

10/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

10/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom

10/18 – Austin, TX @ The Parish

10/19 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

10/20 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

10/24 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

10/26 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

10/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at The Fillmore Philadelphia

Earlier this month, Parks performed “Hope” on Late Late Show with James Corden. Replay it down below.