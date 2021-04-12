Arlo Parks Announces North American Tour for Fall 2021

UK singer-songwriter and former Artist of the Month Arlo Parks will finally have a chance to tour behind her brilliant debut album, Collapsed in Sunbeams. This fall, Parks will embark on an extensive North American outing which will see her play shows in 24 different cities during the months of September and October. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 16th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
Check out Parks’ full tour schedule below. Beyond her upcoming North American jaunt, she also has a bevy of upcoming dates in the UK and Europe.
Collapsed in Sunbeams was released back in January. In her review for Consequence, contributing writer Laura Dzubay lauded the 20-year-old Parks for putting an album “brimming with human experience, featuring an array of poetic vignette songs that find calming, cavernous expression through neo-soul and jazz.”
Arlo Parks 2021 Tour Dates:
05/12 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
05/13 – Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape
05/18 – Edinburgh, UK @ The Mash House
05/19 – Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke’s
05/21 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk
05/25 – Birmingham, UK @ The Hare and the Hounds
05/26 – Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall
05/29 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms
05/30 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla
06/02 – London, UK @ Village Underground
06/03 – London, UK @ Village Underground
06/04 – Grafenhainichen, DE @ Melt Festival
06/17 – Helsinki, FI @ Helsinki Ice Hall
06/25 – Reims, FR @ Parc de Champagne
07/07 – Vienne, FR @ Theatre Antique
08/03 – Liverpool, UK @ Arts Club
08/13 – Hamburg, DE @ MS Dockville
08/17 – Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy
08/20 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival
08/28 – London, UK @ Victoria Park (All Points East)
09/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right
09/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg
09/25 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
09/26 – Montréal, QC @ Le Petit Campus
09/28 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club Theatre
09/29 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
10/01 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement
10/02 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
10/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
10/05 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
10/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
10/08 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
10/09 – Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore Cabaret
10/10 – Seattle, WA @ The Croc’s Second Stage
10/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge
10/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex
10/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom
10/18 – Austin, TX @ The Parish
10/19 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
10/20 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
10/24 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge
10/26 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
10/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at The Fillmore Philadelphia
Earlier this month, Parks performed “Hope” on Late Late Show with James Corden. Replay it down below.