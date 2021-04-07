Arlo Parks Performs “Hope” on Corden: Watch

Arlo Parks doesn’t just belt out some notes when she sings; the British bedroom pop musician commands the room no matter where the listener is sitting, even when she’s whispering. It should come as no surprise, then, that Parks did exactly that when she stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday night to sing “Hope”. Watch a replay of her performance below.

For the set, Parks found herself surrounded by dozens of lamps and flowers in an orange glow. The singer wove her way through the props as she sang “Hope” with grace and charm while her bandmates — a trumpet player, bassist, guitarist, and more — brought the track to life in the background. It’s the type of low-key but engaging performance that makes late-night sets worth staying up for, especially if it ends up with viewers discovering a new artist.

Since releasing her excellent debut album Collapsed in Sunbeams earlier this year, Parks has been doing what’s normally rather difficult: bringing a hushed, cozy, intimate blend of indie soul and bedroom pop a level of energy to keep a televised audience entertained. Clearly she can pull it off with ease, as indicated by both this new performance and her rendition of “Black Dog” on Fallon last month.

Our January Artist of the Month has been getting her name out there lately. After dropping one of the most anticipated albums of the year, she covered “VCR” by The xx with plenty of low-key swagger and then hopped on “Track07” from UNLOCKED 1.5, a remix EP of Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats’ joint record from last year.