Arlo Parks on Poetry, Nostalgia, and Her Love of Radiohead

On today’s episode of Kyle Meredith With…, Arlo Parks catches up with Kyle to discuss her debut album, Collapsed In Sunbeams, her love of poetry, and the role that hope plays in the concept. The British artist and former Consequence Artist of the Month dissects the pop culture found in her lyrics, examines the nostalgia heard throughout, and the heavy inspiration she took from the 90s. In fact, Parks recently covered Radiohead’s “Creep” and goes on to talk about her love of their music and favorite Radiohead albums.

