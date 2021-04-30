Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Baby Keem Teams with Travis Scott on New Track “durag activity”: Stream

Kendrick Lamar's cousin joins forces with Houston's finest

baby keem travis scott durag activity new song collaboration track stream
Travis Scott (photo by Amy Price) and Baby Keem (photo by Bryan Blue)
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 30, 2021 | 12:28am ET

Rising California MC Baby Keem has teamed with Houston’s finest Travis Scott for the new single “durag activity”.

The song is a major step forward for Keem, as it marks the first major collaboration from the young rapper. While he’s worked on projects like his cousin Kendrick Lamar’s Black Panther: The Album and Beyoncé’s The Lion King: The Gift, “durag activity” is his first official joint track. After being teased last week, the cut has now dropped alongside an accompanying music video.

Over a clicking, slinking beat Baby Keem and Scott drop braggadocios bars about the money, influence, and women in their lives — in other words, their “durag activity.” “I’m big rich/ Go run that comma, tell your mama,” raps Keem. “You know I’m crazy like my mama/ You know I get it from my mama.”

Related Video

As the track happens to arrive just as Scott turns 29, it’s fitting that he mentions the ride he got for his last birthday on his verse: “I send them boys by surprise, they gon’ collect it/ Ain’t seen your ass in ’bout two weeks, but how you doin’?/ But this Bugatti cost me three, I ten-to-two it.”

The Eliel Ford-directed visuals find the two rappers running into some mafia-level “durag activity.” Check it out below.

“durag activity” is the latest single off Baby Keem’s forthcoming debut album. It follows previous cuts “hooligan”, “sons & critics freestyle”, and “no sense”. Rumored to be entitled The Melodic Blue, the LP is expected to be released via Lamar and Dave Free’s pgLang.

Latest Stories

Marianne Faithfull Warren Ellis new album she walks in beauty stream spoken word poetry nick cave brian eno

Marianne Faithfull's Releases New Spoken Word Album with Warren Ellis, She Walks in Beauty: Stream

April 30, 2021

manchester orchestra The Million Masks of God new album release stream

Manchester Orchestra Share New Album The Million Masks of God: Stream

April 30, 2021

dj khaled details new album khaled khaled artwork tracklist justin timberlake jay z justin bieber lil wayne

DJ Khaled Releases Star-Studded New Album Khaled Khaled: Stream

April 30, 2021

Gojira Release New Album Fortitude Stream

Gojira Release Fortitude, First New Album in Five Years: Stream

April 30, 2021

 

21 savage spiral from the book of saw theme song music stream

21 Savage Reworks the Saw Theme Song with "Spiral": Stream

April 30, 2021

Tom Morello Pussy Riot song

Tom Morello Teams Up with Pussy Riot for New Song "Weather Strike": Stream

April 30, 2021

Spiritbox

Spiritbox Unveil Video for New Song "Circle with Me", Share Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Gallery

April 29, 2021

The Alchemist Loose Change stream Earl Sweatshirt new song music, photo by David Brendan Hall

Earl Sweatshirt Hops on The Alchemist's New Song "Loose Change": Stream

April 29, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Baby Keem Teams with Travis Scott on New Track "durag activity": Stream

Menu Shop Search Help