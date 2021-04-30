Baby Keem Teams with Travis Scott on New Track “durag activity”: Stream

Rising California MC Baby Keem has teamed with Houston’s finest Travis Scott for the new single “durag activity”.

The song is a major step forward for Keem, as it marks the first major collaboration from the young rapper. While he’s worked on projects like his cousin Kendrick Lamar’s Black Panther: The Album and Beyoncé’s The Lion King: The Gift, “durag activity” is his first official joint track. After being teased last week, the cut has now dropped alongside an accompanying music video.

Over a clicking, slinking beat Baby Keem and Scott drop braggadocios bars about the money, influence, and women in their lives — in other words, their “durag activity.” “I’m big rich/ Go run that comma, tell your mama,” raps Keem. “You know I’m crazy like my mama/ You know I get it from my mama.”

Related Video

As the track happens to arrive just as Scott turns 29, it’s fitting that he mentions the ride he got for his last birthday on his verse: “I send them boys by surprise, they gon’ collect it/ Ain’t seen your ass in ’bout two weeks, but how you doin’?/ But this Bugatti cost me three, I ten-to-two it.”

The Eliel Ford-directed visuals find the two rappers running into some mafia-level “durag activity.” Check it out below.

“durag activity” is the latest single off Baby Keem’s forthcoming debut album. It follows previous cuts “hooligan”, “sons & critics freestyle”, and “no sense”. Rumored to be entitled The Melodic Blue, the LP is expected to be released via Lamar and Dave Free’s pgLang.