BABYMETAL Jump on the NFT Craze with Digital Trading Cards

The limited-edition digital card packs drop on May 6th

Babymetal NFT Digital Trading Cards
Babymetal NFT Trading Cards, courtesy of Biz 3 Publicity
April 27, 2021 | 5:04pm ET

BABYMETAL are the latest music act to jump on the NFT trend, announcing limited-edition digital NFT trading cards dropping May 6th at 11 a.m. ET via WAX blockchain.

The 10-card digital packs are limited to 1,000 and will be available for $100 for 72 hours. The purchase comes with at least one tangible object in the form of the band’s new best-of anthology, 10 Babymetal Years, on gold-colored vinyl.

The 10 cards in each pack “represent all 10 episodes of the Metal Resistance — the 10 chapters of the band that have unfolded since their inception a decade ago,” according to a press release.

At just 1,000 NFTs, the packs will certainly be in demand, considering the massive worldwide fanbase Babymetal has built since forming in 2010 — not to mention the sudden popularity of NFTs.

For the uninitiated, NFTs (non-fungible tokens) have become a new way for artists to distribute digital content, essentially encrypting images, songs, and full albums using blockchain / cryptocurrency technology — as we explain in our guide about the hot new industry trend.

In a world of copy-and-paste file overload, NFTs have a uniqueness that makes them appealing to collectors and investors alike. They’ve also given artists new incentive to share digital content, as well as a lucrative new source of revenue.

Babymetal greatest hits
BABYMETAL Announce Mysterious 10th Anniversary Best-Of Collection, Unveil “BxMxC” Video: Watch

The gold-colored vinyl will only be available via the digital packs, with transactions made via credit card or PayPal. You will need to create and connect a WAX (Worldwide Asset eXchange) wallet for the purchase.

Get more info on Babymetal’s official NFT trading card page, and see our 2019 video interview with Babymetal below.

 

BABYMETAL Jump on the NFT Craze with Digital Trading Cards

