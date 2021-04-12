Bad Bunny Announces 2022 “El Último Tour del Mundo” Tour Dates

Bad Bunny packed as much into his 2020 quarantine as anybody on earth, releasing three albums, earning a Grammy, and winning a match at Wrestlemania 37 with the “Bunny Destroyer” finisher. After this latter feat, the trap and reggaeton star announced “El Último Tour del Mundo”, a run of 25 North American tour dates that kicks off in February of 2022.

Named after his excellent 2020 LP El Último Tour del Mundo (“The Last Tour of the World”), the jaunt will be among his first chances to stump for the albums YHLQMDLG and Que No Iban a Salir. Bad Bunny will make his triumphant return to touring on February 9th in Denver, CO, finishing up the month by swinging through Texas and up along the west coast into California, Oregon, and Washington. He’ll linger along the Pacific Ocean at the beginning of March before making a brief stop outside of Chicago, IL, on his way to a much more extensive east coast leg. After a thorough exploration of the Acela Corridor, Mr. Bunny will end the tour in Miami on April 1st.

Check out the full itinerary below and get your tickets here.

Related Video

In addition to his high-flying theatrics at Wrestelmania, Bad Bunny recently performed at the 2021 Grammys and swung by SNL for “La Noche de Anoche” with Rosalía.

Bad Bunny 2022 Tour Dates:

02/09 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

02/11 — El Paso, TX @ Utep Don Haskins Center

02/13 — Hidalgo, TX @Payne Arena

02/16 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

02/18 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

02/23 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

02/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

02/25 — Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

02/28 — Portland, OR @Moda Center

03/01 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

03/03 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

03/05 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

03/06 — Phoenix, AZ @ Phoenix Suns Arena

03/10 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

03/14 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

03/16 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

03/18 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

03/19 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

03/22 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

03/23 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Center

03/25 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

03/26 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

03/27 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

03/29 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

04/01 — Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena