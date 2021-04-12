Bad Bunny Announces 2022 “El Último Tour del Mundo” Tour Dates

Bad Bunny packed as much into his 2020 quarantine as anybody on earth, releasing three albums, earning a Grammy, and winning a match at Wrestlemania 37 with the “Bunny Destroyer” finisher. After this latter feat, the trap and reggaeton star announced “El Último Tour del Mundo”, a run of 25 North American tour dates that kicks off in February of 2022.
Named after his excellent 2020 LP El Último Tour del Mundo (“The Last Tour of the World”), the jaunt will be among his first chances to stump for the albums YHLQMDLG and Que No Iban a Salir. Bad Bunny will make his triumphant return to touring on February 9th in Denver, CO, finishing up the month by swinging through Texas and up along the west coast into California, Oregon, and Washington. He’ll linger along the Pacific Ocean at the beginning of March before making a brief stop outside of Chicago, IL, on his way to a much more extensive east coast leg. After a thorough exploration of the Acela Corridor, Mr. Bunny will end the tour in Miami on April 1st.
Check out the full itinerary below and get your tickets here.
In addition to his high-flying theatrics at Wrestelmania, Bad Bunny recently performed at the 2021 Grammys and swung by SNL for “La Noche de Anoche” with Rosalía.
Bad Bunny 2022 Tour Dates:
02/09 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
02/11 — El Paso, TX @ Utep Don Haskins Center
02/13 — Hidalgo, TX @Payne Arena
02/16 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
02/18 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
02/23 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
02/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
02/25 — Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
02/28 — Portland, OR @Moda Center
03/01 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
03/03 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
03/05 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
03/06 — Phoenix, AZ @ Phoenix Suns Arena
03/10 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
03/14 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
03/16 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
03/18 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
03/19 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
03/22 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
03/23 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Center
03/25 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
03/26 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
03/27 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
03/29 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
04/01 — Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena