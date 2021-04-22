Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Beach House Score Trippy Music Video “Marin’s Dreams”: Watch

Created for art and entertainment company Meow Wolf's new Las Vegas exhibition, Omega Mart

beach house marins dream new song video meow wolf
Beach House, photo by Shawn Brackbill
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 22, 2021 | 12:32pm ET

Beach House are back. Today, the Baltimore art pop duo released “Marin’s Dreams”, a new music video made for art and entertainment company Meow Wolf’s Las Vegas exhibition, Omega Mart.

The seven-minute video was inspired by the 52,000 square foot psychedelic supermarket installation and can be viewed in person at AREA15. It tells the fictional story of the missing Omega Mart CEO’s granddaughter and features Beach House’s signature synth-driven dream pop sound. Watch the clip below.

Here’s a synopsis of the plot:

“Marin Dram, granddaughter of recently missing Omega Mart CEO Walter Dram, has disappeared. But her dreams were left behind, revealing portals, aliens, and bisexual angst caught in a mirror beside her bed. Like many teenage girls, Marin has a difficult relationship with her overbearing mother Cecelia Dram, newly minted Dramcorp CEO. But unlike her mother, Marin has supernatural abilities – and they’re calling her. She just wanted to be normal, but normal was not an option.”

Related Video

In addition to “Marin’s Dreams”, Beach House scored three of the four main spaces in Omega Mart. “It was kind of a no-brainer for us,” guitarist/keyboardist Alex Scally told Rolling Stone. “Anything immersive fits with us. We’re interested in fully delving into the realm of feeling.

The Top 100 Albums of the 2010s, artwork by Steven Fiche
 Editor's Pick
Top 100 Albums of the 2010s

Elsewhere in the Rolling Stone interview, Beach House said they’ve been working on music since coming off the 7 tour in summer 2019, but they didn’t commit to announcing any upcoming releases. “We’d like to get there,” Scally explained. “But you never want to say you’re there if you’re not there. Our goal is to make more music.”

Latest Stories

Cordae Just Until stream new music EP song Young Thug Q-Tip, photo by Kaito

Cordae Releases New EP Just Until.... Featuring Young Thug and Q-Tip: Stream

April 22, 2021

The Bronx New Song "Superbloom"

The Bronx Unleash New Song "Superbloom" Ahead of Upcoming Album: Stream

April 22, 2021

Iceage Share New Song "Gold City", Announce Tour Dates

Iceage Announce 2022 Tour Dates, Share New Song "Gold City": Stream

and April 22, 2021

Bachelor Share New Song "Sick of Spiraling"

Bachelor Share New Song "Sick of Spiraling": Stream

April 22, 2021

 

black fly origins zoe rittling no fool new song stream

Black Fly Returns with New Single "No Fool", Shares Origins: Stream

April 22, 2021

Yola Announces New Album Stand For Myself, Shares New song "Diamond Studded Shoes"

Yola Announces New Album Stand For Myself, Shares "Diamond Studded Shoes": Stream

April 22, 2021

Lil Yachty Announces Michigan Boy Boat Release Date, Shares Trailer

Lil Yachty Announces Michigan Boy Boat Release Date, Shares Trailer: Watch

April 22, 2021

RZA Bobby Digital

RZA Resurrects Bobby Digital for New Album Digital Potions, Shares "Pugilism": Stream

April 21, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Beach House Score Trippy Music Video "Marin's Dreams": Watch

Menu Shop Search Help