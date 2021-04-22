Beach House Score Trippy Music Video “Marin’s Dreams”: Watch

Beach House are back. Today, the Baltimore art pop duo released “Marin’s Dreams”, a new music video made for art and entertainment company Meow Wolf’s Las Vegas exhibition, Omega Mart.

The seven-minute video was inspired by the 52,000 square foot psychedelic supermarket installation and can be viewed in person at AREA15. It tells the fictional story of the missing Omega Mart CEO’s granddaughter and features Beach House’s signature synth-driven dream pop sound. Watch the clip below.

Here’s a synopsis of the plot:

“Marin Dram, granddaughter of recently missing Omega Mart CEO Walter Dram, has disappeared. But her dreams were left behind, revealing portals, aliens, and bisexual angst caught in a mirror beside her bed. Like many teenage girls, Marin has a difficult relationship with her overbearing mother Cecelia Dram, newly minted Dramcorp CEO. But unlike her mother, Marin has supernatural abilities – and they’re calling her. She just wanted to be normal, but normal was not an option.”

In addition to “Marin’s Dreams”, Beach House scored three of the four main spaces in Omega Mart. “It was kind of a no-brainer for us,” guitarist/keyboardist Alex Scally told Rolling Stone. “Anything immersive fits with us. We’re interested in fully delving into the realm of feeling.

Elsewhere in the Rolling Stone interview, Beach House said they’ve been working on music since coming off the 7 tour in summer 2019, but they didn’t commit to announcing any upcoming releases. “We’d like to get there,” Scally explained. “But you never want to say you’re there if you’re not there. Our goal is to make more music.”