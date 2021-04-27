Menu
Elizabeth Banks’ Flintstones Reboot Bedrock Picked Up by Fox

The animated series focuses on a grown-up Pebbles Flintstone, voiced by Banks

bedrock the flintstones reboot elizabeth banks fox
Bedrock logo (Fox)
April 27, 2021 | 1:54pm ET

Fox has picked up Elizabeth Banks’ reboot of The Flintstones, which is now titled Bedrock. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the adult animated series will be set 20 years after the 1960s original and star Banks, who is also executive producing the project.

The reboot was first announced two years ago as a collaboration between Warner Bros. and Banks’ own Brownstone Productions. Bedrock will center around a grown-up Pebbles Flintstone (voiced by Banks), who is embarking on her own career while her father, Fred, nears retirement. With the Stone Age giving way to an “enlightened new Bronze Age, the residents of Bedrock will find this evolution harder than a swing from Bamm-Bamm’s club,” per the show’s logline.

Lindsay Kerns (Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, DC Super Hero Girls) will be penning the pilot script.

“Long before the Simpsons and Springfield, the Griffins and Quahog or even when the Belchers started serving burgers on Ocean Avenue, there were the Flintstones and Bedrock,” said Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn. “Their imprint on the animation universe is undeniable and the idea of adapting it for today’s audience is a challenge we here at Fox are very much looking forward to taking on with Warner Bros., Elizabeth, and Lindsay. No pressure whatsoever, really.”

Bedrock marks Fox’s second attempt at rebooting The Flintstones. The network gave Seth McFarland a straight-to-series order in 2011, but pulled the plug after not being thrilled with the script.

The original series. produced by Hanna-Barbera, ran for six seasons on ABC and was the first animated series to air in primetime. It spawned a pair of live-action films: 1994’s The Flintstones and 2000’s The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas.

 

 

