Bikini Kill Reschedule Reunion Tour for 2022

Bikini Kill will return to the road in 2022 to resume their reunion tour.

Kathleen Hanna (vocals), Kathi Wilcox (bass guitar), and Tobi Vail (drums), along with guitarist Erica Dawn Lyle, first reunited in 2019 for a series of concerts in the US and UK. They had planned to embark on a more extensive outing in 2020, but those dates were ultimately postponed due to the pandemic.

The rescheduled tour spans 45 dates in total, including 13 newly announced shows. The band’s North American run is divided up into three separate legs, the first of which launches April 29th at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. Following a run of shows in Europe in June, Bikini Kill will embark on their second US leg running from June 23rd to July 24th. A third leg taking place in the Pacific Northwest is scheduled for September.

Tickets for previously announced dates go on sale today, with the new dates going on sale Friday, April 30th at 10 a.m. PT. Fans can purchase tickets here. Look out for deals here once they’re sold out.

In addition to the reunion tour, Bikini Kill is releasing a 25th anniversary blue vinyl edition of 1996’s Reject All American. A limited supply of 500 copies will be available for purchase on May 7th exclusively on Bandcamp.

Check out the full international reunion tour schedule below.

Bikini Kill 2022 Tour Dates:

04/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

05/02 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre *

05/04 – Albuquerque, NM @ TBA

05/05 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace (Outdoors) *

05/07 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk (Outside) *

05/08 – Austin, TX The Mohawk (Outside) *

05/27 – Miami, FL @ The Ground at Club Space

05/28 – Miami, FL @ The Ground at Club Space

05/29 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

05/31 – St. Augustine, FL @ Backyard Series at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre *

06/05 – Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv

06/06 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia

06/08 – Paris, FR @ Trabendo

06/10 – Brussels, BE @ Le Botanique

06/12 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow *

06/13 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

06/23 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

06/24 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theater

06/25 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

06/27 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

06/28 – Louisville, KY @ Headliner’s Music Hall

06/30 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

07/01 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern *

07/03 – Oakland, CA @ Mosswood Meltdown *

07/08 – New York, NY @ Rooftop at Pier 17 *

07/11 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

07/12 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

07/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

07/15 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

07/16 – So. Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Burlington

07/18 – Montreal, QB @ M Telus

07/19 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

07/20 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

07/22 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

07/23 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

07/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

08/07 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus

08/08 – Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan

09/08 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

09/09 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

09/11 – Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater

09/12 – Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater

09/15 – Victoria, BC @ Distrikt Victoria

09/17 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park *

* = new date added