Bikini Kill Reschedule Reunion Tour for 2022

Bikini Kill will return to the road in 2022 to resume their reunion tour.
Kathleen Hanna (vocals), Kathi Wilcox (bass guitar), and Tobi Vail (drums), along with guitarist Erica Dawn Lyle, first reunited in 2019 for a series of concerts in the US and UK. They had planned to embark on a more extensive outing in 2020, but those dates were ultimately postponed due to the pandemic.
The rescheduled tour spans 45 dates in total, including 13 newly announced shows. The band’s North American run is divided up into three separate legs, the first of which launches April 29th at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. Following a run of shows in Europe in June, Bikini Kill will embark on their second US leg running from June 23rd to July 24th. A third leg taking place in the Pacific Northwest is scheduled for September.
Tickets for previously announced dates go on sale today, with the new dates going on sale Friday, April 30th at 10 a.m. PT. Fans can purchase tickets here. Look out for deals here once they’re sold out.
In addition to the reunion tour, Bikini Kill is releasing a 25th anniversary blue vinyl edition of 1996’s Reject All American. A limited supply of 500 copies will be available for purchase on May 7th exclusively on Bandcamp.
Check out the full international reunion tour schedule below.
Bikini Kill 2022 Tour Dates:
04/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *
05/02 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre *
05/04 – Albuquerque, NM @ TBA
05/05 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace (Outdoors) *
05/07 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk (Outside) *
05/08 – Austin, TX The Mohawk (Outside) *
05/27 – Miami, FL @ The Ground at Club Space
05/28 – Miami, FL @ The Ground at Club Space
05/29 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
05/31 – St. Augustine, FL @ Backyard Series at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre *
06/05 – Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv
06/06 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia
06/08 – Paris, FR @ Trabendo
06/10 – Brussels, BE @ Le Botanique
06/12 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow *
06/13 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
06/23 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
06/24 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theater
06/25 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
06/27 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine
06/28 – Louisville, KY @ Headliner’s Music Hall
06/30 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
07/01 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern *
07/03 – Oakland, CA @ Mosswood Meltdown *
07/08 – New York, NY @ Rooftop at Pier 17 *
07/11 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
07/12 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
07/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
07/15 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
07/16 – So. Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Burlington
07/18 – Montreal, QB @ M Telus
07/19 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
07/20 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
07/22 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
07/23 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
07/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
08/07 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus
08/08 – Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan
09/08 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
09/09 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
09/11 – Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater
09/12 – Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater
09/15 – Victoria, BC @ Distrikt Victoria
09/17 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park *
* = new date added