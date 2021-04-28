Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Bo Burnham Announces First Comedy Special in Five Years

"it was filmed by me, alone, without a crew or an audience, over the course of the past year"

bo burnham inside netflix comedy special music musical stand-up
Bo Burnham’s Inside (Netflix)
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 28, 2021 | 6:12pm ET

Bo Burnham has returned to announce his first comedy special in five years, Inside. Via Variety, the musical stand-up event is “almost finished” and slated to premiere on Netflix.

Burnham shared the news on Twitter alongside a short clip of Inside. “hi. i made a new special,” he wrote. “it was filmed by me, alone, without a crew or an audience, over the course of the past year. it is almost finished. i hope you like it.”

The teaser begins where his 2016 special Make Happy ended: with a clean shaven Burnham playing a beautiful, solemn melody on his piano. The moment is interrupted by a smash cut to the same room five years later, with the only indication of the passage of time being Burnham’s luscious quarantine beard. Check it out below.

Related Video

Over the last five years Burnham has become an increasingly common presence on Hollywood stages. He recently played Carey Mulligan’s love interest in the Oscar-winning Promising Young Woman, and he’ll soon be stepping into Larry Bird’s size 13.5s in an upcoming HBO series about the “Showtime” Lakers.

Latest Stories

John Mayer Later

John Mayer to Host US Version of Later... with Jools Holland

April 28, 2021

dj khaled details new album khaled khaled artwork tracklist justin timberlake jay z justin bieber lil wayne

DJ Khaled Details New Album Khaled Khaled Featuring Drake, Justin Timberlake, and JAY-Z

April 28, 2021

garbage no gods no masters new song music video

Garbage Unveil New Song "No Gods No Masters": Stream

April 28, 2021

bikini kill 2022 international reunion tour dates

Bikini Kill Reschedule Reunion Tour for 2022

April 28, 2021

 

Cold Cave Fate In Seven Lessons new album Prayer from Nowhere stream song music, photo courtesy of the artist

Cold Cave Announce New Album Fate In Seven Lessons, Share "Prayer From Nowhere": Stream

April 28, 2021

KISS

A&E to Premiere Definitive Two-Night KISS Documentary in June

April 28, 2021

black midi north american tour new song slow tickets fall 2021 music video watch listen stream

black midi Announce Fall 2021 North American Tour, Share New Song "Slow": Stream

April 28, 2021

Corey Taylor Lars Ulrich Napster

Corey Taylor on Lars Ulrich's Napster Fight: "He Was So Right on So Many F**king Levels"

April 28, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Bo Burnham Announces First Comedy Special in Five Years

Menu Shop Search Help