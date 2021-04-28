Bo Burnham Announces First Comedy Special in Five Years

Bo Burnham has returned to announce his first comedy special in five years, Inside. Via Variety, the musical stand-up event is “almost finished” and slated to premiere on Netflix.

Burnham shared the news on Twitter alongside a short clip of Inside. “hi. i made a new special,” he wrote. “it was filmed by me, alone, without a crew or an audience, over the course of the past year. it is almost finished. i hope you like it.”

The teaser begins where his 2016 special Make Happy ended: with a clean shaven Burnham playing a beautiful, solemn melody on his piano. The moment is interrupted by a smash cut to the same room five years later, with the only indication of the passage of time being Burnham’s luscious quarantine beard. Check it out below.

Related Video

Over the last five years Burnham has become an increasingly common presence on Hollywood stages. He recently played Carey Mulligan’s love interest in the Oscar-winning Promising Young Woman, and he’ll soon be stepping into Larry Bird’s size 13.5s in an upcoming HBO series about the “Showtime” Lakers.

hi. i made a new special. it was filmed by me, alone, without a crew or an audience, over the course of the past year. it is almost finished. i hope you like it. pic.twitter.com/5a59IUrzVj — Bo Burnham (@boburnham) April 28, 2021