Borat Laments Over “Stolen Election” in Trailer for Borat Supplemental Reportings: Watch

Sacha Baron Cohen isn’t done with the Golden Globe-winning Borat Subsequent Moviefilm quite yet. Today, Amazon Prime Video released a surprise trailer for an extended cut entitled Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved From Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine. Watch it below.

Originally released in October 2020, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm sees Borat trying to curry favor with then Vice President Mike Pence by gifting him Johnny the Monkey, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Culture and No. 1 porn star. When things go awry, he offers up his daughter Tutar instead and all sorts of chaos ensues.

The trailer for this new extended version includes new footage from after the 2020 Election, as Borat references the “thousands of valid votes [that] were tragically counted.” We also see Tutar ask for an R. Kelly-esqure makeover, and in a bit of obvious product placement, Borat becomes infatuated with Alexa.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm won Best Comedy at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards while also netting Cohen the award for Best Actor in a Comedy. The mockumentary also earned an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay and Maria Bakalova received a nod for Best Supporting Actress.

Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved From Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine is “coming soon,” according to Amazon Prime.