Menu
Menu Shop Search Help

Borat Laments Over “Stolen Election” in Trailer for Borat Supplemental Reportings: Watch

An extended version of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is coming soon to Amazon Prime

borat 2 extended cut trailer supplemental reportings retrieved from floor of stable containing editing machine
Sacha Baron Cohen in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Amazon Prime)
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 15, 2021 | 3:21pm ET

Sacha Baron Cohen isn’t done with the Golden Globe-winning Borat Subsequent Moviefilm quite yet. Today, Amazon Prime Video released a surprise trailer for an extended cut entitled Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved From Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine. Watch it below.

Originally released in October 2020, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm sees Borat trying to curry favor with then Vice President Mike Pence by gifting him Johnny the Monkey, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Culture and No. 1 porn star. When things go awry, he offers up his daughter Tutar instead and all sorts of chaos ensues.

The trailer for this new extended version includes new footage from after the 2020 Election, as Borat references the “thousands of valid votes [that] were tragically counted.” We also see Tutar ask for an R. Kelly-esqure makeover, and in a bit of obvious product placement, Borat becomes infatuated with Alexa.

Related Video

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm won Best Comedy at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards while also netting Cohen the award for Best Actor in a Comedy. The mockumentary also earned an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay and Maria Bakalova received a nod for Best Supporting Actress.

Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved From Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine is “coming soon,” according to Amazon Prime.

Latest Stories

mads mikkelsen indiana jones 5 cast casting

Mads Mikkelsen Joins Cast of Indiana Jones 5

April 15, 2021

Pete Davidson Joey Ramone Biopic

Pete Davidson to Play Joey Ramone in Netflix Biopic I Slept With Joey Ramone

April 15, 2021

kevin smith nft crypto jay and silent bob killroy was here

Kevin Smith Will Sell His Next Film as an NFT

April 13, 2021

Army of Dead Netflix

Netflix Shares Full Trailer for Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead: Watch

April 15, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Borat Laments Over "Stolen Election" in Trailer for Borat Supplemental Reportings: Watch

Menu Shop Search Help