Britney Spears to Speak in Court at Next Conservatorship Hearing

Throughout the legal legal battle over her conservatorship, Britney Spears has stayed mostly silent, offering only cryptic messages through social media or choosing to speak through her lawyer. That’ll soon change, however, as a judge has approved Spears’ request to address the court in person about the status of her conservatorship. The hearing is scheduled for June 23rd at 1:30 p.m. PT.

“My client has requested a hearing at which she can address the court directly,” the singer’s lawyer Samuel Ingham told the court on Tuesday (via Reuters). “My client has asked that it be done on an expedited basis.”

Ingham did not indicate what his client planned to say during the hearing.

Last month, Ingham formally asked the court to remove Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, as his daughter’s conservator and replace him with Jodi Montgomery. Montgomery had served as Britney’s temporary conservator in 2019 when Jamie battled health issues.

If the request is granted, Montgomery would assume permanent conservatorship, which would give her control over Britney’s medical treatment. The role would also allow Montgomery to “restrict and limit visitors by any means,” prosecute restraining orders if necessary, and appoint security guards and other caretakers.

The petition would not impact Jamie’s involvement in his daughter’s estate, which he co-manages alongside Bessemer Trust Company, which was appointed as a co-conservator in November 2020.

Britney has been under a conservatorship since 2008, first put in place following a series of mental health issues and very public breakdowns. In recent years, she has sought to regain control of her career and finances, prompting a public legal dispute between her and her father. Britney has gone as far to threaten to stop performing all together as long as Jamie remains her conservator. Earlier this year, Britney scored a small legal victory when a judge declined Jamie’s request to remove Bessemer Trust as a third party co-conservator of her estate.

The recent Hulu documentary, Framing Britney Spears, has brought increased attention to the conservatorship battle and Spears’ overall well-being. In a recent Instagram video, Spears assured fans she was doing well: “Am I OK? Yes, I am totally fine. I am extremely happy. I have a beautiful home, beautiful children. I am taking a break right now because I’m enjoying myself.”