Lil Nas X and Dominic Fike Make Out in BROCKHAMPTON’s “Count On Me” Video: Watch

BROCKHAMPTON have released a new music video for “Count On Me”, one of the early singles from ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE. The clip stars Lil Nas X and Dominic Fike as “lovers on vacation” gone wrong. Watch it below.

In the music video, directed by Dan Streit and the band’s own Kevin Abstract, Lil Nas X and Dominic Fike can be seen driving down a road in a Jeep while making jokes, talking about Radiohead, and dancing to music. When they arrive at their destination by nightfall, the two climb down to a secluded river while lightning flashes overhead and kiss on a bank. The song switches into an ambient interlude at that point and that’s when the two rappers start tripping, envisioning themselves as CGI characters and weird, rubbery figures.

With its A$AP Rocky cameo, “Count On Me” is one of several star-studded tracks from ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE. Other guest features on the album include Danny Brown, JPEGMAFIA, and A$AP Ferg, all of whom accentuate the boy band’s alt-hip-hop style well.

Related Video

In his review of ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE, Consequence of writer Robert Ham awarded the “mind-altering” album a B, writing, “Throughout ROADRUNNER…, their psychedelic-saturated groupthink frequently coheres into daring and undeniably moving work, smoothing over the rough spots and small stumbles.” Read his full review here.