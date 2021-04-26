Menu
BTS to Melt Hearts with New Single “Butter”

The group's second English-language single is due out on May 21st

BTS, photo via Big Hit Entertainment
April 26, 2021 | 11:26am ET

BTS have set a May 21st release for their next single. It’s titled “Butter” and promises to “melt its way into the hearts of all ARMY” — or, so says a press release announcing its release.

Described as a “dance pop track brimming with the smooth yet charismatic charm of BTS,” “Butter” is the group’s second English single following “Dynamite”. “Butter” will be released on digital streaming services at Midnight EDT on May 21st.

Earlier this month, BTS released a new song called “Film Out” as part of their new Japanese-language compilation BTS, the Best. Their most recent album, BE, was released in November 2020. Presumably, “Butter” serves as the first single off BTS’ follow-up album.

As we wait for more, check out the Stanning BTS podcast, which recently joined Consequence Podcast Network. On the latest episode, Kayla and Bethany discuss their favorite moments from BANGBANGCON21 and the significance of the event for BTS and ARMY. Listen below.

