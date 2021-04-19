BTS Get Their Own Signature McDonald’s Meal

McDonald’s has zeroed in on its latest artist collaboration, and it’s a biggie. The fast food chain has partnered with BTS for a custom meal that will be available in nearly 50 countries worldwide.

BTS’ signature order, available starting May 26th, will include either a nine- or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, depending on the market, as well as medium fries, a medium drink, and Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces inspired by recipes from McDonald’s South Korea, according to CNBC.

McDonald’s previously collaborated with Travis Scott and J Balvin on signature meals — to much success. However, BTS’ meal is the first one available in a market outside of the US.

Check out the latest episode of Stanning BTS, which now calls Consequence Podcast Network its exclusive home. Kayla & Bethany dive into the business world to discuss recent developments involving HYBE (formerly Big Hit Entertainment). They also speculate on comeback rumors, and dissect BTS’s new Japanese single, “Film Out”.