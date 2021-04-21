Down-and-dirty rockers Buckcherry have announced a new album, Hellbound. In advance of the LP’s June 25th release, the band has unleashed a music video for first single “So Hott”.
Hellbound marks Buckcherry’s ninth studio album overall, and follow-up to 2019’s Warpaint. The album was produced and co-written by notable songwriter Marti Frederiksen (Aerosmith, Ozzy Osbourne, Mötley Crüe), who previously co-wrote Buckcherry’s crossover smash “Sorry” and produced their 2008 album, Black Butterfly.
Despite its exact same spelling, “So Hott” is an original song and not a cover of Kid Rock’s 2007 single of the same name. The tune features singer Josh Todd and company delivering their signature brand of sexually-charged hard rock.
Along with the new album announcement and music video, Buckcherry have mapped out an extensive 2021 tour, with hopes that it will be all systems go by early June. The massive North American trek runs from June 1st through November 10th.
Buckcherry’s Hellbound album is available for pre-order through the band’s merch store or Amazon, while the video for “So Hott”, the album cover, the tracklist, and the band’s expansive tour itinerary can be seen below. Tickets for Buckcherry’s shows can be purchased here.
Hellbound Artwork:
Hellbound Tracklist:
01. 54321
02. So Hott
03. Hellbound
04. Gun
05. No More Lies
06. Here I Come
07. Junk
08. Wasting No More Time
09. The Way
10. Barricade
Buckcherry 2021 North American Tour Dates:
06/01 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre
06/02 — Wichita, KS @ Cotillion
06/04 — Kearney, NE @ Joe’s Honkey Tonk
06/05 — Denver, CO @ The Venue
06/06 — Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunshine Studios
06/08 — Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theatre
06/10 — Minot, ND @ The Original Bar and Grill
06/11 — Scottsbluff, NE @ Shots Bar and Grill
06/12 — Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom
06/13 — St Louis, MO @ Pops
06/15 — Cedar Park, TX @ Haute Spot
06/16 — San Antonio, TX @ Rock Box
06/18 — Corpus Christi, TX @ Brewster’s
06/19 — Ft Worth, TX @ Rail Club
06/20 — Tyler, TX @ Country River Club
06/25 — Texarkana, AR @ Crossties
06/26 — Houston, TX @ Outdoor Warehouse Live
06/28 — Ft Smith, AR @ Temple Live
06/29 — Huntsville, AL @ Shagnasty’s
07/01 — Kansasville, WI @ 1175
07/02 — Evansville, IN — KC’s Marina Point
07/03 — Hannibal, MO @ National Tom Sawyer Day
07/05 — Lancaster, NY @ Lancaster Motorsports Park
07/07 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Vinoski Winery
07/09 — Gettysburg, PA @ Gettysburg Bike Week
07/10 — Streator, IL @ Streator July 4 Fest
07/14 — Omaha, NE @ Barnato Lounge
07/16 — Joplin, MO @ Guitars
07/17 — Chickasaw, OK @ Legends Event Park
07/19 — Memphis, TN @ Lafayette’s Music Room
07/20 — Baton Rouge, LA @ Basin Music Hall
07/21 — Jay, OK @ MAO Event Center
07/23 — Chesterfield, MI @ Diesel
07/24 — Grover Hill, OH @ Whetzel Motor Rally
07/25 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverfront Live
07/30 — Columbus, OH @ King of Clubs
07/31 — Marietta, Oh @ Adelphia Music Hall
08/01 — Indianapolis, IN @ Hi Fi ANNEX
08/03 — Madison, WI @ Majestic
08/05 — Dubuque, IA @ Five Flags Event Center
08/10 — Columbia, MO @ Blue Note
08/14 — Shiley Acres, VA @ Shiley Acres
08/15 — Knoxville, TN @ Cotton Eye Joe’s
08/17 — Hobart, IN @ Hobart Theatre
08/19 — Ft Wayne, IN @ Pieres
08/20 — Lombard, IL @ Brauerhouse
08/21 — Escanaba, MI @ UP State Fair – Grandstand
08/22 — Green Bay, WI @ Epic Event Center
08/27 — Fountain, MN @ Beaver Bottoms Saloon
08/28 — Walker, MN @ Northern Lights Casino
08/29 — Clear Lake, IA @ Surf Ballroom
08/31 — West Peoria, IL @ Crusens
09/01 — Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall
09/03 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
09/04 — Charlotte, NC @ Park Expo Center
09/05 — Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal
09/07 — Ardmore, OK @ Heritage Hall
09/10 — Flandreau, SD @ Royal River City
09/12 — Flint, MI @ Machine Shop
09/14 — Cleveland, OH @ HOB
09/15 — Syracuse, NY @ Sharkey’s Event Center
09/17 — Hampton Beach, NH @ Wally’s
09/18 — Blackthorne, NY @ Blackthorne Fest
09/24 — Santa Clarita, CA @ Canyon Club
09/25 — Agoura Hills, CA @ Canyon Club
09/26 — Montclair, CA @ Canyon Club
09/28 — Tempe, AZ @ Marquee
09/30 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Royal
10/01 — Cheyenne, WY @ Outlaw
10/02 — Billings, MT @ Pub Station
10/04 — Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
10/05 — Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw
10/07 — Calgary, AB @ Eagle Event Center
10/08 — Dawson Creek, BC @ Encana Event Center
10/09 — Edmonton, AB @ Century Casino
10/11 — Red Deer, AB @ Bo’s Bar Stage
10/12 — Saskatoon, SK @ Coors Event Center
10/14 — Regina, SK @ Conexus Art Center
10/15 — Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre
10/18 — Thunder Bay, ON @ NV Music Hall
10/19 — Sault Ste Marie, ON @ SOO Blasters
10/21 — Sudbury, ON @ The Grand
10/22 — London, ON @ London Music Hall
10/23 — Ottawa, ON @ Barrymore’s
10/25 — Halifax, NS @ Marquee
10/26 — Moncton, NB @ Tide and Boar
10/27 — Moncton, NB @ Tide and Boar
10/30 — Hampton Beach, NH @ Wally’s
10/31 — Portland, ME @ Aura
11/02 — New Bedford, MA @ Vault at Greasy Luck
11/04 — Norwalk, CT @ Granite St Music Hall
11/05 — Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
11/06 — Farmingdale, NY @ Mulcahey’s
11/08 — Baltimore, MD @ The Recher
11/09 — Harrisburg, PA @ Club XL
11/10 — Jacksonville, NC @ Hooligans