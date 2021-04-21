Down-and-dirty rockers Buckcherry have announced a new album, Hellbound. In advance of the LP’s June 25th release, the band has unleashed a music video for first single “So Hott”.

Hellbound marks Buckcherry’s ninth studio album overall, and follow-up to 2019’s Warpaint. The album was produced and co-written by notable songwriter Marti Frederiksen (Aerosmith, Ozzy Osbourne, Mötley Crüe), who previously co-wrote Buckcherry’s crossover smash “Sorry” and produced their 2008 album, Black Butterfly.

Despite its exact same spelling, “So Hott” is an original song and not a cover of Kid Rock’s 2007 single of the same name. The tune features singer Josh Todd and company delivering their signature brand of sexually-charged hard rock.

Along with the new album announcement and music video, Buckcherry have mapped out an extensive 2021 tour, with hopes that it will be all systems go by early June. The massive North American trek runs from June 1st through November 10th.

Buckcherry’s Hellbound album is available for pre-order through the band’s merch store or Amazon, while the video for “So Hott”, the album cover, the tracklist, and the band’s expansive tour itinerary can be seen below. Tickets for Buckcherry’s shows can be purchased here.

Hellbound Artwork:

Hellbound Tracklist:

01. 54321

02. So Hott

03. Hellbound

04. Gun

05. No More Lies

06. Here I Come

07. Junk

08. Wasting No More Time

09. The Way

10. Barricade

Buckcherry 2021 North American Tour Dates:

06/01 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre

06/02 — Wichita, KS @ Cotillion

06/04 — Kearney, NE @ Joe’s Honkey Tonk

06/05 — Denver, CO @ The Venue

06/06 — Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunshine Studios

06/08 — Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theatre

06/10 — Minot, ND @ The Original Bar and Grill

06/11 — Scottsbluff, NE @ Shots Bar and Grill

06/12 — Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom

06/13 — St Louis, MO @ Pops

06/15 — Cedar Park, TX @ Haute Spot

06/16 — San Antonio, TX @ Rock Box

06/18 — Corpus Christi, TX @ Brewster’s

06/19 — Ft Worth, TX @ Rail Club

06/20 — Tyler, TX @ Country River Club

06/25 — Texarkana, AR @ Crossties

06/26 — Houston, TX @ Outdoor Warehouse Live

06/28 — Ft Smith, AR @ Temple Live

06/29 — Huntsville, AL @ Shagnasty’s

07/01 — Kansasville, WI @ 1175

07/02 — Evansville, IN — KC’s Marina Point

07/03 — Hannibal, MO @ National Tom Sawyer Day

07/05 — Lancaster, NY @ Lancaster Motorsports Park

07/07 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Vinoski Winery

07/09 — Gettysburg, PA @ Gettysburg Bike Week

07/10 — Streator, IL @ Streator July 4 Fest

07/14 — Omaha, NE @ Barnato Lounge

07/16 — Joplin, MO @ Guitars

07/17 — Chickasaw, OK @ Legends Event Park

07/19 — Memphis, TN @ Lafayette’s Music Room

07/20 — Baton Rouge, LA @ Basin Music Hall

07/21 — Jay, OK @ MAO Event Center

07/23 — Chesterfield, MI @ Diesel

07/24 — Grover Hill, OH @ Whetzel Motor Rally

07/25 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverfront Live

07/30 — Columbus, OH @ King of Clubs

07/31 — Marietta, Oh @ Adelphia Music Hall

08/01 — Indianapolis, IN @ Hi Fi ANNEX

08/03 — Madison, WI @ Majestic

08/05 — Dubuque, IA @ Five Flags Event Center

08/10 — Columbia, MO @ Blue Note

08/14 — Shiley Acres, VA @ Shiley Acres

08/15 — Knoxville, TN @ Cotton Eye Joe’s

08/17 — Hobart, IN @ Hobart Theatre

08/19 — Ft Wayne, IN @ Pieres

08/20 — Lombard, IL @ Brauerhouse

08/21 — Escanaba, MI @ UP State Fair – Grandstand

08/22 — Green Bay, WI @ Epic Event Center

08/27 — Fountain, MN @ Beaver Bottoms Saloon

08/28 — Walker, MN @ Northern Lights Casino

08/29 — Clear Lake, IA @ Surf Ballroom

08/31 — West Peoria, IL @ Crusens

09/01 — Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall

09/03 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

09/04 — Charlotte, NC @ Park Expo Center

09/05 — Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal

09/07 — Ardmore, OK @ Heritage Hall

09/10 — Flandreau, SD @ Royal River City

09/12 — Flint, MI @ Machine Shop

09/14 — Cleveland, OH @ HOB

09/15 — Syracuse, NY @ Sharkey’s Event Center

09/17 — Hampton Beach, NH @ Wally’s

09/18 — Blackthorne, NY @ Blackthorne Fest

09/24 — Santa Clarita, CA @ Canyon Club

09/25 — Agoura Hills, CA @ Canyon Club

09/26 — Montclair, CA @ Canyon Club

09/28 — Tempe, AZ @ Marquee

09/30 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Royal

10/01 — Cheyenne, WY @ Outlaw

10/02 — Billings, MT @ Pub Station

10/04 — Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

10/05 — Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw

10/07 — Calgary, AB @ Eagle Event Center

10/08 — Dawson Creek, BC @ Encana Event Center

10/09 — Edmonton, AB @ Century Casino

10/11 — Red Deer, AB @ Bo’s Bar Stage

10/12 — Saskatoon, SK @ Coors Event Center

10/14 — Regina, SK @ Conexus Art Center

10/15 — Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

10/18 — Thunder Bay, ON @ NV Music Hall

10/19 — Sault Ste Marie, ON @ SOO Blasters

10/21 — Sudbury, ON @ The Grand

10/22 — London, ON @ London Music Hall

10/23 — Ottawa, ON @ Barrymore’s

10/25 — Halifax, NS @ Marquee

10/26 — Moncton, NB @ Tide and Boar

10/27 — Moncton, NB @ Tide and Boar

10/30 — Hampton Beach, NH @ Wally’s

10/31 — Portland, ME @ Aura

11/02 — New Bedford, MA @ Vault at Greasy Luck

11/04 — Norwalk, CT @ Granite St Music Hall

11/05 — Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

11/06 — Farmingdale, NY @ Mulcahey’s

11/08 — Baltimore, MD @ The Recher

11/09 — Harrisburg, PA @ Club XL

11/10 — Jacksonville, NC @ Hooligans