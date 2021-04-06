Menu
Menu Shop Search Help

Bully Announce 2021 US Tour Dates

The Alicia Bognanno-led band will hit the road in support of Sugaregg

bully 2021 north american tour dates
Bully, photo by Philip Cosores
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 6, 2021 | 4:48pm ET

Bully have announced their return to the road. This summer, the Alicia Bognanno-led band will embark on a nine-date US tour in support of their August 2020 album, Sugaregg.

The tour kicks off on July 31st at Skully’s Music Diner in Columbus, Ohio before hitting stops in Nashville, Birmingham, Atlanta, St. Louis, Chicago, Milwaukee, and Minneapolis. On September 4th, the trek will conclude at Seattle’s Neumos venue. Bully previously teased the addition of more cities in the future.

At this time, the band has not provided any details on COVID-19 safety protocols. Fans can text MEZZI to 31996 in order to get access to presale tickets on Thursday, April 8th. Tickets are open to the general public on Friday.

Related Video

To coincide with the tour announcement, Bully uploaded a new performance video for “Where to Start”, filmed at Drkmttr in Nashville. Watch it below.

In February, Bully’s Alicia Bognanno shared a cover of PJ Harvey’s “Dry” as part of the mental health organization Sounds of Saving’s “Songs That Found Me at The Right Time” campaign.

Kyle Meredith With... Bully
 Editor's Pick
Bully on Covering Nirvana and Writing Songs for Her Smell

Alongside the cover performance, Bognanno participated in a video Q&A about her struggles with Bipolar 2 disorder — a topic she discussed on an episode of Consequence of Sound​ and Sound Mind Live’s Going There with Dr. Mike podcast.

Bully 2021 North American Tour Dates:
07/31 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music Diner
08/14 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge
08/20 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
08/21 – Atlanta, GA @ The EARL
08/26 – St Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
08/28 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
08/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ Back Room at Colectivo
08/31 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Hall
09/04 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

Latest Stories

godspeed you black emperor 2022 tour dates

Godspeed You! Black Emperor Announce 2022 Tour Dates

April 7, 2021

Julien Baker Announces Fall 2021, Spring 2022 Tour Dates

Julien Baker Announces 2021-2022 Tour Dates

April 6, 2021

Bill Burr 2021 tour dates live tickets

Bill Burr Announces 2021 Tour Dates

April 5, 2021

Dead Can Dance Announce Fall 2021 North American Tour

Dead Can Dance Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates for Fall 2021

March 26, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Bully Announce 2021 US Tour Dates

Menu Shop Search Help