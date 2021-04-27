Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Burning Man 2021 Canceled Due to Coronavirus

"It's too important to do half-assed, so we're doubling down on next year"

Burning Man
Burning Man, photo via Bry Ulrick / Unsplash
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 27, 2021 | 4:27pm ET

For the second straight year, Burning Man has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Burning Man CEO Marian Goodell made the announcement on Tuesday, saying they will “double down” on the event in 2022.

Burning Man was originally scheduled for August 26th through September 3rd in Black Rock City, Nevada. Goodell issued the following statement during a live video announcement:

“For 2021, we know the need for community has never been stronger, and building community is what Burners do best. We also recognize the pandemic is not over. We’ve heard your feedback, and we’re really grateful for all of the work you have been doing to prepare for Black Rock City. So much, from so many. But we’ve made a difficult decision based on the best information available to us. We’ve decided to focus our energy on building Black Rock City 2022. It’s too important to do half-assed, so we’re doubling down on next year.”

In a subsequent blog post, Burning Man organizers further acknowledged that “although here in the United States we may be feeling the weight lifting and the light at the end of the tunnel brightening, we are still in the pandemic, and the uncertainties that need to be resolved are impossible to resolve in the time we have.”

Related Video

Instead, for the second year in a row, there will be a virtual Burning Man, taking place from August 21st to September 5th. It promises to build out “bigger, richer, and more interactive environments to play, collaborate, celebrate, and participate in meaningful” virtual experiences. Learn more about the event at the official Virtual Burn website.

Organizers also encouraged the fostering of regional community, as well as supporting Burners Without Burners and worldwide art projects funded by Burning Man.

Prior to the announcement, the festival organizers had reportedly considered requiring attendees prove they had been vaccinated for COVID-19.

Latest Stories

Punk Rock Bowling 2021

Punk Rock Bowling 2021 Festival Lineup: Circle Jerks, Devo, NOFX, and Many More

April 26, 2021

Electric Daisy Carnival postponed EDC Las Vegas 2021 date coronavirus, photo via Insomniac Events

Las Vegas' Electric Daisy Carnival Postponed to October

April 21, 2021

Inkcarceration 2021 lineup

Inkcarceration Festival 2021 Lineup: Slipknot, Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Mastodon, Halestorm, and More

April 20, 2021

ASAP Rocky Travis Scott Post Malone Rolling Loud 2021

Rolling Loud Miami Announces 2021 Lineup: ASAP Rocky, Travis Scott & Post Malone to Headline

April 19, 2021

 

Mudvayne reunite

Mudvayne Reunite After 12-Year Hiatus, Book Multiple Festival Appearances

April 19, 2021

fyre festival 2 million settlement class action lawsuit

Fyre Festival Attendees Receive $2 Million Settlement in Class Action Lawsuit

April 15, 2021

sound mind mental health festival fitz and the tantrums all time low ian sweet

Sound Mind Announces Mental Health Music Festival with Fitz and the Tantrums, All Time Low, IAN SWEET

April 15, 2021

Pennywise Punk in the Park festivals

Punk in the Park 2021 U.S. Festivals to Feature Pennywise, NOFX, The Vandals, Face to Face, and More

April 14, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Burning Man 2021 Canceled Due to Coronavirus

Menu Shop Search Help