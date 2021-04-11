Busta Rhymes to Release 25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of The Coming

Oh, it’s a party. To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Busta Rhymes is releasing a special deluxe edition of his 1996 album The Coming, featuring remastered audio, instrumental tracks, and loads of hard-to-find remixes.

The digital-only release is out April 16th via Rhino, and it’s pretty much the most elaborate version of the rapper’s debut that one could possibly imagine. The 36-song tracklist includes newly remastered versions of the original 12 tracks, previously-unreleased instrumental versions of each song, and nearly a dozen remixes of its singles “Woo Hah!! Got You All In Check” and “It’s a Party”.

In fact, there are actually eight (!) bonus versions of “Woo Hah!!” on here, many of which were never available digitally until now. There’s a “World Wide” remix that features a verse from Ol’ Dirty Bastard, a “DJ Scratch Albany Projects Remix”, an acapella version, and even a “Jay-Dee Bounce Remix” that was produced by the legendary J Dilla.

That latter version of “Woo Hah!!” is available for listening right now, while the rest of the reissue hits streaming services next Friday. Check it out below.

Earlier this year, Busta Rhymes appeared alongside Redman on a posthumous Phife Dawg song called “Nutshell PART 2”. Last year, he released an album called Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God that features Kendrick Lamar, Q-Tip, Rick Ross, Anderson .Paak, and numerous others.

The Coming (25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) Artwork:

The Coming (25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) Tracklist:

01. The Coming

02. Do My Thing

03. Everything Remains Raw

04. Abandon Ship” (Featuring Rampage The Last Boy Scout)

05. Woo Hah!! Got You All In Check

06. It’s A Party (Featuring Zhane)

07. Hot Fudge

08. Ill Vibe (Featuring Q-Tip)

09. Flipmode Squad Meets Def Squad”(Featuring Jamal, Redman, Keith Murray, Rampage The Last Boy Scout, Lord Have Mercy)

10. Still Shining

11. Keep It Movin’ (Featuring Rampage The Last Boy Scout, Dinco, Milo And Charlie Brown)

12. The Finish Line

13. End Of The World (Outro)

14. Woo Hah!! Got You All In Check (The World Wide Remix) [Featuring Ol’ Dirty Bastard]

15. Woo Hah!! Got You All In Check (The Jay-Dee Bounce Remix)

16. Woo Hah!! Got You All In Check (The Jay-Dee Other Shit Remix)

17. It’s A Party (Allstar Remix) [Featuring SWV]

18. It’s A Party (The Ummah Remix) [Featuring SWV]

19. The Coming (Instrumental)

20. Do My Thing (Instrumental)

21. Abandon Ship (Instrumental)

22. Woo Hah!! Got You All In Check (Instrumental)

23. It’s A Party (Instrumental)

24. Hot Fudge (Instrumental)

25. Ill Vibe (Instrumental)

26. Flipmode Squad Meets Def Squad (Instrumental)

27. Still Shining (Instrumental)

28. Keep It Movin’ (Instrumental)

29. The Finish Line (Instrumental)

30. Do My Thing (DJ Scratch Remix)

31. Abandon Ship (DJ Scratch Remix)

32. Woo Hah!! Got You All In Check (DJ Scratch Albany Projects Remix)

33. Woo Hah!! Got You All In Check (Fila Mix 4)

34. Woo Hah!! Got You All In Check (Fila Mix 3)

35. Woo Hah!! Got You All In Check (Acapella)

36. It’s A Party (Featuring SWV) [Acapella]