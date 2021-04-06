Menu
Caitlyn Jenner Considering Run for Governor of California

The reality TV star is reportedly working with an ex-Trump associate

Caitlyn Jenner Governor California run politics mayor, photo by Danny Moloshok/Reuters
Caitlyn Jenner, photo by Danny Moloshok/Reuters
April 6, 2021 | 5:51pm ET

Caitlyn Jenner, the 1976 Olympic gold medalist and former reality TV star best known for Keeping Up with the Kardashians, is considering a run for Governor of California. According to three sources “with direct knowledge of her deliberations,” Jenner has already made moves towards a political future, reports Axios.

Jenner is a longtime Republican and was a vocal supporter of Donald Trump until late 2018 when she realized the president was “relentlessly attacking” the trans community. If she moves forward as a potential candidate, it’s likely that Jenner will seek the Republican nominee position — and champion a platform that’s a stark contrast to that of Gavin Newsom, the current Governor of California and Democrat who’s facing a recall election.

The three sources who spoke with Axios revealed that Jenner is being assisted in her consideration by prominent GOP fundraiser Caroline Wren. The two met through American Unity Fund, a GOP nonprofit focused on LGBT issues that Jenner frequently supports. Prior to now, Wren worked at Trump Victory — a joint fundraising committee for Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign, which ultimately failed — and helped organize Trump’s “Save America” rally on January 6th which took place immediately before the US Capitol siege.

Jenner may seem like a random choice for a Governor, but her potential election wouldn’t be unprecedented. In 2003, then-California Governor Gray Davis, also a Democrat, faced a similar recall campaign as the one currently launched against Newsom by Republicans. Ultimately, Davis was recalled and replaced by Arnold Schwarzenegger, a Republican bodybuilder and beloved actor. It was a surreal time.

There’s a good chance Jenner will aspire to become a tentpole figure in politics for the transgender community. However, artists like Genesis Breyer P-Orridge of Throbbing Gristle and Laura Jane Grace of Against Me! have already said that Jenner (and the way the media covers her) could be “really, really damaging” and counterintuitive. On the bright side, the trans community already scored an even cooler representative in regional politics: Danica Roem, the thrash metal vocalist who was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates in 2017.

