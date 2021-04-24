Menu
Captain America 4 Officially in the Works from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Showrunner

Though no casting is confirmed, we have a few guesses

Captain American 4 falcon and winter soldier showrunner Malcolm Spellman marvel cinematic universe
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Marvel)
April 23, 2021 | 10:15pm ET

Marvel is tossing Captain America’s shield onto the big screen once again. The Hollywood Reporter has it that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier head writer and creator Malcolm Spellman is developing Captain America 4. Spellman is co-writing the script with another member of his Disney+ series’ writer’s room, Dalan Musson.

Unsurprisingly, Marvel is keeping mum on who will be carrying Cap’s shield in the film. Chris Evans wore the red, white, and blue suit through three solo Captain America films, the last being 2016’s Civil War. He finished his tenure as the hero in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, publicly stating that he was retiring from the role. Rumors bubbled up earlier in the year that he was in negotiations to return in a minor capacity, but he quickly denied he was considering avenging again.

But even if those murmurs turned out to be true, he likely wouldn’t be starring in Captain America 4. Instead, it’s likely Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, aka The Falcon, who will pick up the shield. Sam’s grappling with the burden that the symbolic weapon carries is central to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Even if you haven’t watched the most recent and final episode of the series, you’ll likely have a pretty good idea where it’s been heading.

Musson was responsible for what is largely considered one of TFATWS’ best episodes, Episode 5, “Truth”. If Captain America 4 truly does continue the story of the Disney+ series and find Wilson taking up the title mantle, Musson and Spellman certainly seem like the team to do it.

