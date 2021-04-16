Menu
Menu Shop Search Help

Chet Faker Announces New Album Hotel Surrender, Shares “Whatever Tomorrow”: Stream

Out July 16th via his own Detail Records

Chet Faker
Chet Faker, photo courtesy of artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 16, 2021 | 11:18am ET

Chet Faker, a.k.a. Nick Murphy, has announced a new album titled Hotel Surrender, out July 16th via his own Detail Records in partnership with BMG. The Aussie singer-songwriter also shared a new song, “Whatever Tomorrow”.

The self-produced Hotel Surrender spans 10 tracks and arrives after Murphy dusted off his Chet Faker persona in October 2020 following a six-year hiatus. “I really just thought of the music in a different light. I look at it as a mass therapy now,” he said in a statement. “I think I used to see it as this plight, like I was on a crusade or this creative odyssey.”

He added, “Now I see that it’s more Shamanistic. You’ve got to find some light — or sometimes dark, whatever’s right — and share it. I realized that was the heart of the Chet Faker project. And I felt like the world was hurting, so I thought, ‘I can do a small something to give people some joy.'”

Related Video

“Whatever Tomorrow” follows Faker’s recent singles “Low” and “Get High”. The soul-inspired track is particularly relatable to the experience of the past year, when we’ve been stuck in limbo due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Whatever tomorrow,” he sings. “Whatever that means/ I’m guessing my shadow/ You’re guessing that’s me.”

In a statement, Murphy elaborated, “It’s a rebellion to this idea that you have to wait for the things you need. It felt like we were being sold tomorrow and we were paying for today. I was saying, ‘Fuck your tomorrow, we deserve our lives now.’”

Check out the “Whatever Tomorrow” music video below.

Pre-save Hotel Surrender right now.

Hotel Surrender Artwork:

chet faker hotel surrender new album artwork

Latest Stories

wild pink 6 cover songs new ep stream

Wild Pink Cover Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen, and Carly Rae Jepsen on New EP 6 Cover Songs: Stream

April 16, 2021

Alanis Morissette I Miss the Band stream new song music video, photo via YouTube

Alanis Morissette Shares New Song "I Miss the Band": Stream

April 16, 2021

DMX been to war posthumous swizz beatz french montana new song single listen stream

New Posthumous DMX Song "Been to War" Drops Featuring Swizz Beats and French Montana: Stream

April 16, 2021

The Armed Ultrapop stream new album record

The Armed Share New Album ULTRAPOP: Stream

April 16, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Chet Faker Announces New Album Hotel Surrender, Shares "Whatever Tomorrow": Stream

Menu Shop Search Help