Menu
Menu Shop Search Help

Late ASAP Mob Affiliate Chynna’s New Song “burnout” Posthumously Released: Stream

Produced by Pro Era's Kirk Knight, the track's release coincides with the anniversary of her passing

chynna burnout asap mob posthumous song
Chynna, photo by Ebru Yildiz
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 8, 2021 | 5:58pm ET

Late ASAP Mob affiliate Chynna is being honored in New York City today on the one-year anniversary of her tragic death at 25 from a drug overdose. A new posthumous song titled “burnout” has been released to mark the occasion.

“burnout” is produced by Brooklyn producer and Pro Era member Kirk Knight. Featuring a dark, murky beat, Chynna shows off her swagger with lyrics like, “700 n-ggas getting in, it’s a turnout/ Every other n-gga couldn’t win, better learn how/ Only giving passage to my friends and my birds now.”

Chynna Rogers was discovered as a teenager by late ASAP Mob co-founder ASAP Yams. Some of her early breakout songs include 2013’s “Selfie” and 2014’s “Glen Coco”, which were followed by a series of EPs highlighted by 2015’s I’m Not Here. This Isn’t Happening, 2017’s music 2 die 2, and her final project, 2019’s in case i die first.

Related Video

Chynna Day takes place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET at John V. Lindsay East River Park.

 

Latest Stories

Jim Ward Daggers new album Paper Fish stream song music, photo by Christ Chavez

Sparta's Jim Ward Announces New Solo Album Daggers, Shares "Paper Fish": Stream

April 8, 2021

Roky Erickson tribute album Jeff Tweedy cover Margo Price song Ty Segall covers

Roky Erickson Tribute Album to Feature Jeff Tweedy, Margo Price, Ty Segall, More

April 8, 2021

Course Sixteen new song stream origins

Chicago's Course Share the Origins of New Single "Sixteen": Stream

April 8, 2021

Sufjan Stevens Convocations meditations album release stream

Sufjan Stevens Releases Meditations, the First Volume of His Five-Part Album Convocations: Stream

April 8, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Late ASAP Mob Affiliate Chynna's New Song "burnout" Posthumously Released: Stream

Menu Shop Search Help