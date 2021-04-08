Late ASAP Mob Affiliate Chynna’s New Song “burnout” Posthumously Released: Stream

Late ASAP Mob affiliate Chynna is being honored in New York City today on the one-year anniversary of her tragic death at 25 from a drug overdose. A new posthumous song titled “burnout” has been released to mark the occasion.

“burnout” is produced by Brooklyn producer and Pro Era member Kirk Knight. Featuring a dark, murky beat, Chynna shows off her swagger with lyrics like, “700 n-ggas getting in, it’s a turnout/ Every other n-gga couldn’t win, better learn how/ Only giving passage to my friends and my birds now.”

Chynna Rogers was discovered as a teenager by late ASAP Mob co-founder ASAP Yams. Some of her early breakout songs include 2013’s “Selfie” and 2014’s “Glen Coco”, which were followed by a series of EPs highlighted by 2015’s I’m Not Here. This Isn’t Happening, 2017’s music 2 die 2, and her final project, 2019’s in case i die first.

Related Video

Chynna Day takes place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET at John V. Lindsay East River Park.