Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Coldplay to Return Next Week with New Single “Higher Power”

Their first in two years is produced by Max Martin

Coldplay Higher Power new song return music single, photo by Dave Meyers and art direction Pilar Zeta
Coldplay, photo by Dave Meyers and art direction Pilar Zeta
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 29, 2021 | 12:15pm ET

Coldplay are coming back. On Thursday, the British pop group took to social media to announce that they have a new single on the way. It’s called “Higher Power” and it’s due out on May 7th via Parlophone/Atlantic.

“‘Higher Power’ is a song that arrived on a little keyboard and a bathroom sink at the start of 2020,” said the band in a statement. It was produced by pop prodigy Max Martin, who Coldplay described as “a true wonder of the universe.” Martin previously worked with Coldplay on their 2019 studio album Everyday Life where he contributed keys and served as a producer on the track “Orphans”.

Coldplay have been teasing new music via the website alienradio.fm lately, so it’s up in the air whether or not “Higher Power” will preface a new record too. Everyday Life is still the latest album in their discography. It was nominated for the 2021 Grammy Award for Album of the Year but lost to Taylor Swift’s folklore.

Related Video

coldplay everyday life album cover artwork Coldplay to Return Next Week with New Single Higher Power
 Editor's Pick
Album Review: Coldplay Combine the Old and New on Everyday Life

Last year, Coldplay snuck in a few TV performances and public flip-outs before the pandemic kicked off. Afterwards, Chris Martin made a special unannounced appearance on SNL, he joined in that star-studded cover of Foo Fighters’ “Times Like These” for BBC Radio 1, and Coldplay got their own SiriusXM channel. These days, Coldplay are busy preparing to perform at Glastonbury’s upcoming Live at Worthy Farm livestream, which will go down on May 22nd.

Latest Stories

Squirrel Flower I'll Go Running stream new song single music, photo courtesy of the artist

Squirrel Flower Shares New Song "I'll Go Running": Stream

April 29, 2021

Mining Metal

Mining Metal: C R O W N, Horndal, Kauan, Spectral Lore, Steel Bearing Hand, Victory Over the Sun, Vreid, Wode

and April 29, 2021

Warish Premiere New Album Next to Pay

Warish (Riley Hawk) Premiere New Album Next to Pay: Stream

April 29, 2021

Motörhead No Sleep Til Hammersmith Reissue

Motörhead's No Sleep 'Til Hammersmith to Get 40th Anniversary Expanded Reissue

April 29, 2021

 

the darkness remix a.g. cook new song single sarah bonito kero kero hannah diamond stream listen

A.G. Cook Shares New Remix of "The Darkness" Featuring Sarah Bonito and Hannah Diamond: Stream

April 29, 2021

Anthrax 40th Anniversary Livestream

Anthrax Announce 40th Anniversary Celebration Culminating With Livestream Concert

April 29, 2021

Billie Eilish, photo by Kelia Anne MacCluskey

Billie Eilish Unveils New Single "Your Power": Stream

April 29, 2021

The Who Sell Out, photo by David Montgomery

Pete Townshend Remembers The Who Sell Out

April 29, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Coldplay to Return Next Week with New Single "Higher Power"

Menu Shop Search Help