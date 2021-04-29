Coldplay to Return Next Week with New Single “Higher Power”

Coldplay are coming back. On Thursday, the British pop group took to social media to announce that they have a new single on the way. It’s called “Higher Power” and it’s due out on May 7th via Parlophone/Atlantic.

“‘Higher Power’ is a song that arrived on a little keyboard and a bathroom sink at the start of 2020,” said the band in a statement. It was produced by pop prodigy Max Martin, who Coldplay described as “a true wonder of the universe.” Martin previously worked with Coldplay on their 2019 studio album Everyday Life where he contributed keys and served as a producer on the track “Orphans”.

Coldplay have been teasing new music via the website alienradio.fm lately, so it’s up in the air whether or not “Higher Power” will preface a new record too. Everyday Life is still the latest album in their discography. It was nominated for the 2021 Grammy Award for Album of the Year but lost to Taylor Swift’s folklore.

Last year, Coldplay snuck in a few TV performances and public flip-outs before the pandemic kicked off. Afterwards, Chris Martin made a special unannounced appearance on SNL, he joined in that star-studded cover of Foo Fighters’ “Times Like These” for BBC Radio 1, and Coldplay got their own SiriusXM channel. These days, Coldplay are busy preparing to perform at Glastonbury’s upcoming Live at Worthy Farm livestream, which will go down on May 22nd.