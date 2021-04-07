Consequence’s Protect Live Music Livestream Benefit Announces Schedule, New Additions

Taking place Friday, April 9th and Saturday April 10th, Consequence’s “Protect Live Music” livestream benefit will feature over 90 artists delivering exclusive performances and testimonials in celebration of independent music The event is free to stream; click here to gain access.

Since announcing the event we’ve added a number of artists to the bill — including SAD13, Shovels & Rope, Jeff Rosenstock, Hiss Golden Messenger, Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH, Myles Kennedy, Old Sea Brigade, and TEKE::TEKE — expanding the lineup to over 90 participating artists!

As a result, we’ve had to extend the event, which will now begin at 5:00 p.m. ET each day. The complete schedule can be seen below. To gain access to the event, make sure to sign up for your free tickets here. Then, tune in this weekend for incredible performances, heartfelt testimonials, giveaway opportunities, and more.

Remember, in addition to this event celebrating the relaunch of Consequence, it’s also a benefit for the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA). Make sure to pick up some of our PLM merch — including a brand new T-shirt showcasing the Protect Live Music livestream lineup — during the livestream, as 100% of proceeds will be going to support NIVA. You can also donate directly to NIVA here.

Friday, April 9th:

5:00 p.m. ET:

Low Cut Connie

Hounds

Smoothboi Ezra

Hearty Har

Glass Animals

5:30:

Mini Trees

Toledo

Amythyst Kiah

Watkins Family Hour

Aaron Lee Tasjan

6:00:

Deep Sea Diver

Sarah Jarosz

Real Estate

Liz Cooper

Drive-By Truckers’ Patterson Hood

JSR

6:30:

Thao Nguyen

Old Sea Brigade

Ruston Kelly

Bruce Hornsby

Sam Cohen

7:00:

Bachelor

Brian Fallon

Jeff Rosenstock

GLBL WRMNG

Black Country, New Road

7:30:

Grandson

Mother Nature

REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin

Becca Mancari

Perfume Genius

Indigo Sparke

8:00:

Lady Lamb

Hiss Golden Messenger

Julien Baker

Bomba Estéreo

Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH

together PANGEA

Britt & Alex from Spoon

8:30:

Beach Bunny

Sinkane

PUP

Turkuaz w/ Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew: REMAIN IN LIGHT

Portgual. The Man

Saturday, April 10th:

5:00:

Tristen

Silver Synthetic

Quinn Christopherson

Allman Betts Band’s Duane Betts

The Ballroom Thieves

5:30:

Anjimile

Squirrel Flower

Katy Kirby

Mobley

White Reaper

Lo Talker

6:00:

Lucero

TEKE::TEKE

Yail

Olivia Jean

Reignwolf

Prize Figher Inferno

The Melvins

6:30:

Juan Wauters

Skeggs

Killswitch Engage’s Jesse Leach

Fontaines D.C.

Myles Kennedy

Cezur III

7:00:

Slothrust

Halestorm’s Arejay Hale

Alex Lahey

IAN SWEET

Briston Maroney

Andrew Bird & Jimbo Mathus

7:30:

Angie McMahon

Shovels & Rope

JAHMED

The Districts

Dirty Projectors

8:00:

Matt & Kim

McKinley Dixon

Cloud Nothings

Amigo the Devil

Rodrigo y Gabriela

Songhoy Blues

8:30:

Dawes

Sad13

Ric Wilson

Jon Batiste

Manchester Orchestra