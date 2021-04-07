Consequence’s Protect Live Music Livestream Benefit Announces Schedule, New Additions

Taking place Friday, April 9th and Saturday April 10th, Consequence’s “Protect Live Music” livestream benefit will feature over 90 artists delivering exclusive performances and testimonials in celebration of independent music The event is free to stream; click here to gain access.
Since announcing the event we’ve added a number of artists to the bill — including SAD13, Shovels & Rope, Jeff Rosenstock, Hiss Golden Messenger, Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH, Myles Kennedy, Old Sea Brigade, and TEKE::TEKE — expanding the lineup to over 90 participating artists!
As a result, we’ve had to extend the event, which will now begin at 5:00 p.m. ET each day. The complete schedule can be seen below. To gain access to the event, make sure to sign up for your free tickets here. Then, tune in this weekend for incredible performances, heartfelt testimonials, giveaway opportunities, and more.
Remember, in addition to this event celebrating the relaunch of Consequence, it’s also a benefit for the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA). Make sure to pick up some of our PLM merch — including a brand new T-shirt showcasing the Protect Live Music livestream lineup — during the livestream, as 100% of proceeds will be going to support NIVA. You can also donate directly to NIVA here.
Friday, April 9th:
5:00 p.m. ET:
Low Cut Connie
Hounds
Smoothboi Ezra
Hearty Har
Glass Animals
5:30:
Mini Trees
Toledo
Amythyst Kiah
Watkins Family Hour
Aaron Lee Tasjan
6:00:
Deep Sea Diver
Sarah Jarosz
Real Estate
Liz Cooper
Drive-By Truckers’ Patterson Hood
JSR
6:30:
Thao Nguyen
Old Sea Brigade
Ruston Kelly
Bruce Hornsby
Sam Cohen
7:00:
Bachelor
Brian Fallon
Jeff Rosenstock
GLBL WRMNG
Black Country, New Road
7:30:
Grandson
Mother Nature
REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin
Becca Mancari
Perfume Genius
Indigo Sparke
8:00:
Lady Lamb
Hiss Golden Messenger
Julien Baker
Bomba Estéreo
Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH
together PANGEA
Britt & Alex from Spoon
8:30:
Beach Bunny
Sinkane
PUP
Turkuaz w/ Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew: REMAIN IN LIGHT
Portgual. The Man
Saturday, April 10th:
5:00:
Tristen
Silver Synthetic
Quinn Christopherson
Allman Betts Band’s Duane Betts
The Ballroom Thieves
5:30:
Anjimile
Squirrel Flower
Katy Kirby
Mobley
White Reaper
Lo Talker
6:00:
Lucero
TEKE::TEKE
Yail
Olivia Jean
Reignwolf
Prize Figher Inferno
The Melvins
6:30:
Juan Wauters
Skeggs
Killswitch Engage’s Jesse Leach
Fontaines D.C.
Myles Kennedy
Cezur III
7:00:
Slothrust
Halestorm’s Arejay Hale
Alex Lahey
IAN SWEET
Briston Maroney
Andrew Bird & Jimbo Mathus
7:30:
Angie McMahon
Shovels & Rope
JAHMED
The Districts
Dirty Projectors
8:00:
Matt & Kim
McKinley Dixon
Cloud Nothings
Amigo the Devil
Rodrigo y Gabriela
Songhoy Blues
8:30:
Dawes
Sad13
Ric Wilson
Jon Batiste
Manchester Orchestra