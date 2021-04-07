Menu
Menu Shop Search Help

Consequence’s Protect Live Music Livestream Benefit Announces Schedule, New Additions

Free tickets for the April 9th-10th event are available now

protect live music consequence benefit livestream new additions lineup schedule
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 7, 2021 | 6:00pm ET

Taking place Friday, April 9th and Saturday April 10th, Consequence’s “Protect Live Music” livestream benefit will feature over 90 artists delivering exclusive performances and testimonials in celebration of independent music The event is free to stream; click here to gain access.

Since announcing the event we’ve added a number of artists to the bill — including SAD13, Shovels & Rope, Jeff Rosenstock, Hiss Golden Messenger, Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH, Myles Kennedy, Old Sea Brigade, and TEKE::TEKE — expanding the lineup to over 90 participating artists!

As a result, we’ve had to extend the event, which will now begin at 5:00 p.m. ET each day. The complete schedule can be seen below. To gain access to the event, make sure to sign up for your free tickets here. Then, tune in this weekend for incredible performances, heartfelt testimonials, giveaway opportunities, and more.

Related Video

Remember, in addition to this event celebrating the relaunch of Consequence, it’s also a benefit for the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA). Make sure to pick up some of our PLM merch — including a brand new T-shirt showcasing the Protect Live Music livestream lineup — during the livestream, as 100% of proceeds will be going to support NIVA. You can also donate directly to NIVA here.

Friday, April 9th:
5:00 p.m. ET:
Low Cut Connie
Hounds
Smoothboi Ezra
Hearty Har
Glass Animals

5:30:
Mini Trees
Toledo
Amythyst Kiah
Watkins Family Hour
Aaron Lee Tasjan

6:00:
Deep Sea Diver
Sarah Jarosz
Real Estate
Liz Cooper
Drive-By Truckers’ Patterson Hood
JSR

6:30:
Thao Nguyen
Old Sea Brigade
Ruston Kelly
Bruce Hornsby
Sam Cohen

7:00:
Bachelor
Brian Fallon
Jeff Rosenstock
GLBL WRMNG
Black Country, New Road

7:30:
Grandson
Mother Nature
REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin
Becca Mancari
Perfume Genius
Indigo Sparke

8:00:
Lady Lamb
Hiss Golden Messenger
Julien Baker
Bomba Estéreo
Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH
together PANGEA
Britt & Alex from Spoon

8:30:
Beach Bunny
Sinkane
PUP
Turkuaz w/ Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew: REMAIN IN LIGHT
Portgual. The Man

Saturday, April 10th:
5:00:
Tristen
Silver Synthetic
Quinn Christopherson
Allman Betts Band’s Duane Betts
The Ballroom Thieves

5:30:
Anjimile
Squirrel Flower
Katy Kirby
Mobley
White Reaper
Lo Talker

6:00:
Lucero
TEKE::TEKE
Yail
Olivia Jean
Reignwolf
Prize Figher Inferno
The Melvins

6:30:
Juan Wauters
Skeggs
Killswitch Engage’s Jesse Leach
Fontaines D.C.
Myles Kennedy
Cezur III

7:00:
Slothrust
Halestorm’s Arejay Hale
Alex Lahey
IAN SWEET
Briston Maroney
Andrew Bird & Jimbo Mathus

7:30:
Angie McMahon
Shovels & Rope
JAHMED
The Districts
Dirty Projectors

8:00:
Matt & Kim
McKinley Dixon
Cloud Nothings
Amigo the Devil
Rodrigo y Gabriela
Songhoy Blues

8:30:
Dawes
Sad13
Ric Wilson
Jon Batiste
Manchester Orchestra

Protect Live Music lineup poster

Latest Stories

tkay maidza syrup new song stream

Tkay Maidza Unleashes New Song "Syrup": Stream

April 7, 2021

Halena Deland and Ouri Share New Hildegard Song "Jour 1"

Helena Deland and Ouri Announce Hildegard Album, Share "Jour 1": Stream

April 7, 2021

Record Store Day 2021 Pearl Jam The Cure Bjork

35 Record Store Day Titles to Blow Your Stimulus Check On

April 7, 2021

alabama shakes drummer steve johnson child abuse arraigned granted bond

Alabama Shakes Drummer Steve Johnson Arraigned in Child Abuse Case, Released on Bond

April 7, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Consequence's Protect Live Music Livestream Benefit Announces Schedule, New Additions

Menu Shop Search Help