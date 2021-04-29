Consequence’s Under the Tracks Kicks Off Mental Health Awareness Month on Vans’ Channel 66

Consequence is kicking off Mental Health Awareness Month with a brand new episode of Under the Tracks on Vans’ Channel 66. On May 3rd, host NNAMDÏ will return with special guests Sen Morimoto and Tasha to celebrate the healing power of music.

After a truly isolating pandemic year, mental health has never been more at the forefront of the cultural consciousness. Self-care and changes to routine became paramount for all of us, finding ways to keep ourselves balanced and well. As many of us do in such times of need, we turn to music, whether it’s for someone to relate to, someone to express what we can’t, or just for someone to make us feel like there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.

This week on Under the Tracks, Sen Morimoto and Tasha will highlight Chicago artists who have been that someone for them. The former multi-hyphenate instrumentalist, producer, and songwriter — and previous Consequence Artist of the Month — fuses jazz, hip-hop, and pop to form the ethereal medium by which he expresses his own inner feelings. Most recently, he releases his self-titled sophomore album, which happened to include a feature from NNAMDÏ.

Tasha, meanwhile, celebrated “the radical political act of being exquisitely gentle with yourself” on her 2018 debut, Alone at Last. The Chicago native has spent years on the front lines of bringing widespread betterment to the world, from political protests to organizing for racial justice. With her music, she takes a more intimate and personal approach, seeking to bring comfort to one listener at a time in the way that only song can.

NNAMDÏ, Sen Morimoto, and Tasha will each present a 45-minute DJ set of Chicago music that has spoken to them, whether directly or indirectly, about mental health. You can listen and heal along with them when Under the Tracks broadcasts live from House of Vans Chicago on Channel 66 this Monday, May 3rd from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. CT. Watch here, and stay tuned for future installments of Under the Tracks from Consequence.