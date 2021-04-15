Consequence’s Under the Tracks on Vans’ Channel 66 Explores Chicago’s Music Community with White Mystery, Rich Jones

NNAMDÏ returns to Vans’ Channel 66 on April 19th with a brand new edition of Consequence’s Under the Tracks. This episode of the bi-weekly program will traverse the web of Chicago’s music community with the help of White Mystery and Rich Jones.

Chicago is essentially the MCU of the music world. It’s a sprawling city with dozens of independent genre scenes, but its stories are all tied together through a number of partnerships, supergroups, and side projects. On this week’s Under the Tracks, NNAMDÏ and his guests will map out this interconnected grid of collaborations to give outsiders new perspective on the communal world of Chicagoland.

Joining in on the cartographical exercise are rock ‘n’ roll siblings White Mystery. The two-piece has been self-releasing albums since 2008, with their ninth and most recent, Hellion Blender, coinciding with their 10th anniversary in 2018. They performed thousands of concerts across three continents, but have always called Chicago their home and are intimately connected with the city’s proud independent heritage.

Also appearing on Consequence’s Under the Tracks this week is Rich Jones, local recording artist, performer, promoter, and self-proclaimed “life enthusiast.” A native of Chicago’s North West Side, Jones has been playing shows from basements to the city’s major venues and festivals since 2010, and he gained local popularity with his All Smiles event series from 2011 to 2019. He’s a connoisseur of Chicagoan creations, and thus a perfect guide to help explore the city’s music scene.

Each guest will present a 45-minute DJ set highlighting collaborative Windy City music, in addition to chatting with NNAMDÏ about the interconnectivity of the Chicago music. Tune in when Under the Tracks broadcasts live from House of Vans Chicago on Channel 66 this Monday, April 19th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. CT. Watch here, and keep an eye out for upcoming installments of Under the Tracks from Consequence.