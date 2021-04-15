Menu
Menu Shop Search Help

Conway the Machine Recruits J.I.D and Ludacris for New Song “Scatter Brain”: Stream

Off his upcoming album La Maquina

conway the machine scatter brain jid ludacris new song stream
Conway the Machine, photo via Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 15, 2021 | 11:46am ET

Conway the Machine is dropping his latest project, La Maquina, on Friday. As a preview, he’s shared a new song, “Scatter Brain” featuring J.I.D and Ludacris. Stream the track below.

The posse cut is produced by Don Cannon and is built around a sample of children singing. It finds Conway opening with lines about making money in the streets despite not finding commercial success.

J.I.D follows up with some gun talk, rapping lines like, “I got no resistance with a Colt .45/ Gold edition, I’m a dope magician/ N-ggas disappearin’ if I hear ’em dissin’.” Ludacris continues the theme while dropping references to Creed II and Rick James.

Related Video

La Maquina is Conway’s follow-up to February’s If It Bleeds It Can Be Killed. The 11-track project also features his Griselda labelmates Westside Gunn and Benny the Butcher, as well as production by The Alchemist, Murda Beatz, and in-house Griselda beatmaker Daringer.

Pre-save or pre-order La Maquina here. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below the jump.

La Maquina Artwork:

conway the machine la maquina new album artwork

La Maquina Tracklist:

01. Bruiser Brody (prod. by J.R. Swift)
02. 630 Tip Off (prod. by Bangladesh)
03. Blood Roses (feat. Jae Skeese) (prod. by Cardiak)
04. Clarity (prod. by Don Cannon)
05. KD (prod. by Murda Beatz)
06. 200 Pies (feat. 2 Chainz) (prod. by The Alchemist)
07. Sister Abigail (feat. Jae Skeese and 7xvethegenius) (prod. by J.R. Swift)
08. Grace (feat. Jae Skeese) (prod. by Cosmo Beats)
09. Scatter Brain (feat. J.I.D and Ludacris) (prod. by Don Cannon)
10. Had to Hustle (feat. El Camino) (prod. by Cosmo Beats)
11. S.E. Gang [feat. Westside Gunn and Benny the Butcher] (prod. by Daringer)

Latest Stories

Pile In the Corners of a Sphere-Filled Room new album music improvisational improv, photo courtesy of the artist

Pile Announce New Improvisational Album In the Corners of a Sphere-Filled Room

April 15, 2021

Duff McKagan's Pre-GN'R Punk Bank The Living Premiere "Live by the Gun"

Duff McKagan's Pre-Guns N' Roses Punk Band The Living Premiere "Live by the Gun": Stream

April 15, 2021

fiona apple covers sharon van etten love more epic ten listen stream

Fiona Apple Covers Sharon Van Etten's "Love More": Stream

April 15, 2021

Justice Gaspard Augé debut solo single force majeure

Justice's Gaspard Augé Releases Debut Solo Single "Force Majeure": Stream

April 15, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Conway the Machine Recruits J.I.D and Ludacris for New Song "Scatter Brain": Stream

Menu Shop Search Help