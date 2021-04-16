Menu
Conway the Machine Unveils New Album La Maquina: Stream

His second new album in two months

Conway the Machine, image via Instagram
April 16, 2021 | 12:00am ET

Conway the Machine has unveiled his new album La Maquina. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

In recent months The Machine has been living up to his name, as this record follows February’s If It Bleeds It Can Be KilledSeptember’s From King to a GOD, June’s No One Mourns the Wicked, and last March’s LULU. This latest endeavor comes via longtime home Griselda Records, as well as EMPIRE, and his own Drumwork Music Group.

La Maquina features guest verses from 2 Chainz, J.I.D, Westside Gunn, Benny the Butcher, Ludacris, Jae Skeese, 7xvethegenius, and El Camino, with production by Cosmo Beats, The Alchemist, Cardiak, Daringer, Murda Beatz, Don Cannon, J.R. Swift, and Bangladesh.

Previously, Conway shared the singles “Blood Roses” with Jae Skeese and “Scatterbrain” featuring J.I.D and Ludacris.

La Maquina Artwork:

La Maquina Tracklist:

01. Bruiser Brody (prod. by J.R. Swift)
02. 630 Tip Off (prod. by Bangladesh)
03. Blood Roses (feat. Jae Skeese) (prod. by Cardiak)
04. Clarity (prod. by Don Cannon)
05. KD (prod. by Murda Beatz)
06. 200 Pies (feat. 2 Chainz) (prod. by The Alchemist)
07. Sister Abigail (feat. Jae Skeese and 7xvethegenius) (prod. by J.R. Swift)
08. Grace (feat. Jae Skeese) (prod. by Cosmo Beats)
09. Scatter Brain (feat. J.I.D and Ludacris) (prod. by Don Cannon)
10. Had to Hustle (feat. El Camino) (prod. by Cosmo Beats)
11. S.E. Gang (feat. Westside Gunn and Benny the Butcher) (prod. by Daringer)

