Cordae Releases New EP Just Until…. Featuring Young Thug and Q-Tip: Stream

A precursor to a full-length album coming "soon"

Cordae Just Until stream new music EP song Young Thug Q-Tip, photo by Kaito
Cordae, photo by Kaito
April 22, 2021 | 1:53pm ET

Cordae, the North Carolina-born rapper formerly known as YBN Cordae, has released a new EP. It’s called Just Until…. and it’s available to stream below via Apple Music and Spotify.

Just Until…. spans four tracks in total, including two high-profile collaborations. The EP opener “More Life” features A Tribe Called Quest co-founder Q-Tip and the later track “Wassup” features the heavy-hitter Young Thug. The other two songs, “Dream in Color” and closer “Thornton Street”, see Cordae flexing his skills solo.

It’s been a steady climb for Cordae in the music industry since he released his debut mixtape in 2016, and yet somehow Just Until…. is the first-ever EP of his career. The Grammy-nominated rapper has three mixtapes and his 2019 breakout album The Lost Boy to his name. However, the cover artwork for Just Until…. makes it sound like another full-length LP is on the horizon. “See you soon,” black text on the bottom of the cover art reads. “Album almost done — Cordae”.

Related Video

ybn-cordae-changes-name-ybn-breakup
 Editor's Pick
YBN Cordae Changes Name Following the Breakup of Rap Collective YBN

Last year, Cordae hopped on a remix album by supergroup Dinner Party where he teamed up with Phoelix to rework “Freeze Tag”. He also collaborated with the legendary Stevie Wonder on a brand new, star-studded single called “Can’t Put It in the Hands of Fate”. Considering the range of artists he’s become friends with these days, Cordae could choose just about anyone to make a cameo on his next album. It’s only a matter of time until we find out who (and what) will be a part of it.

Just Until…. EP Artwork:

Just Until.... by Cordae EP artwork cover art

Just Until…. EP Tracklist:
01. More Life (feat. Q-Tip)
02. Dream in Color
03. Wassup (feat. Young Thug)
04. Thornton Street

