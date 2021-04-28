Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Corey Taylor on Lars Ulrich’s Napster Fight: “He Was So Right on So Many F**king Levels”

"He knew that this was the direction we were going"

Corey Taylor Lars Ulrich Napster
Corey Taylor (photo by Antonio Marino Jr.), Lars Ulrich (photo by Raymond Ahner)
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 28, 2021 | 12:17pm ET

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has defended Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich for the latter’s infamous legal battle with file-sharing service Napster.

In a new interview, Taylor said Ulrich “was so right on so many f**king levels” regarding the future of digital music and the compensation of artists.

“I remember everyone giving him so much shit ’cause of that,” Taylor told Steve-O on the latter’s “Wild Ride!” podcast (as transcribed by Blabbermouth). “It’s scary. And I wonder how many people look back and eat a little crow because of that… ‘Cause he knew — he knew that this was the direction we were going.”

Related Video

In May 2000, Ulrich showed up to Napster’s headquarters with a 60,000 page list of 335,435 Napster users who’d pirated Metallica songs on the program. An MP3 demo for Metallica’s “I Disappear” had circulated before an official release, and a livid Ulrich tore into Napster and its users, though his opinion wasn’t widely shared.

Ulrich and other parties would ultimately prevail in a legal fight with Napster, leading to the demise of the file-sharing service, which has since been revived as a legitimate paid streaming platform.

At the time, Ulrich’s tirade was partly seen as a betrayal of fans; they were the ones downloading Metallica songs, after all. The band did not appear to benefit from the ensuing media frenzy, though years later, Taylor believes that Ulrich was onto something.

Corey Taylor Socially Distanced 2021 US Tour
 Editor's Pick
Corey Taylor Announces Socially Distanced “COVID-19 Safe” Spring 2021 US Tour

Whereas artists in 2000 may have saw MP3 file sharing as a means of free advertising and viral fandom, they’re now criticizing streaming services like Spofity, demanding fair compensation. Unlike the original Napster, Spotify and other streaming services do pay the artists, but the musicians are seeking a larger cut of the digital transaction.

Taylor continued: “It’s kind of weird, it’s kind of hard, because in this day and age, it’s really hard to know which ones of the f**king streaming services actually compensate the artists that they’re ripping off. It’s more important for me that people listen to the music. At this point, I’ve kind of made peace with the fact that there are various services who are just kind of screwing us, and until the legislation is actually enforced, which they passed under Trump — which I couldn’t f**king believe — they’ll keep charging us at that rate. But they’ve appealed that legislation. I don’t think the appeals will actually go through. They will raise the rates, and musicians will be able to make a living off their recordings again.”

Taylor is currently prepping for a socially distanced solo tour in various venues across the South and Midwest. The trek kicks off May 18th in Tempe, Arizona.

Listen to Corey Taylor’s conversation with Steve-O below.

Latest Stories

Darkthrone New Album Eternal Hails

Darkthrone Announce New Album Eternal Hails, Share Trailer: Watch

April 28, 2021

Serj Tankian

Serj Tankian on More New System of a Down Music: "We Might Be Able to Get It Together and Do Something Again"

April 28, 2021

Babymetal NFT Digital Trading Cards

BABYMETAL Jump on the NFT Craze with Digital Trading Cards

April 27, 2021

Sevendust

Sevendust Announce Summer 2021 US Tour

April 27, 2021

 

Frank Carter new song with Joe Talbot

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes Unveil New Song "My Town" featuring IDLES' Joe Talbot: Stream

April 27, 2021

Madball Headline Packed NYC Hardcore Show

Madball Headlined a Jam-Packed NYC Hardcore Show That's Being Investigated for Violating COVID Restrictions

April 27, 2021

Greta Van Fleet and KISS' Gene Simmons

Greta Van Fleet Singer on Gene Simmons' "Rock Is Dead" Claim: "Maybe the World of Rock He Remembers Is Dead"

April 27, 2021

Punk Rock Bowling 2021

Punk Rock Bowling 2021 Festival Lineup: Circle Jerks, Devo, NOFX, and Many More

April 26, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Corey Taylor on Lars Ulrich's Napster Fight: "He Was So Right on So Many F**king Levels"

Menu Shop Search Help