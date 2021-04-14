Creep is an Unnerving Blend of Horror and Comedy

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS

Psychoanalysis is a weekly series on the Consequence Podcast Network that takes an in-depth look at a mental health topic through the lens of horror.

Today, they enter the world of Mumblegore with the unnerving horror comedy Creep. Jenn, Mike, and Lara conclude their series on Narcissism by discussing Mark Duplass’ fantasticly uncomfortable performance as Josef, if that really is his name.

So grab your camera and head out to the lake for a discussion of Peach Fuzz, Tubby Time, and one hell of a weird job. Mike shares strategies for dealing with narcissists, Jenn loves Creep 2, and Lara explains the importance of empathy in comedy. But whatever you do, don’t throw away the locket.

