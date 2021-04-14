Menu
Creep is an Unnerving Blend of Horror and Comedy

Psychoanalysis examines narcissism in this mumblegore classic

April 14, 2021 | 12:30pm ET

Psychoanalysis is a weekly series on the Consequence Podcast Network that takes an in-depth look at a mental health topic through the lens of horror.

Today, they enter the world of Mumblegore with the unnerving horror comedy Creep. Jenn, Mike, and Lara conclude their series on Narcissism by discussing Mark Duplass’ fantasticly uncomfortable performance as Josef, if that really is his name.

So grab your camera and head out to the lake for a discussion of Peach Fuzz, Tubby Time, and one hell of a weird job. Mike shares strategies for dealing with narcissists, Jenn loves Creep 2, and Lara explains the importance of empathy in comedy. But whatever you do, don’t throw away the locket.

Stream the episode above and subscribe to the series now. Also be sure to follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates surrounding future programming.

Narcissism: Heinz Kohut’s Thoughts on Self-Love

‘Creep’ and the Horror of the Subtle Psychopath

‘Creep’ Shows Unsettling the Audience Makes a More Memorable Scare

