Crumb Share New Songs “BNR” and “Balloon”: Stream

On the heels of last month's comeback single "Trophy"

Crumb, photo by Third Pupil
April 7, 2021 | 11:52am ET

Last month, Crumb returned with “Trophy”, their first new single since 2019. Today, the Brooklyn psych-pop band is back with a pair of new songs titled “BNR” and “Balloon”. Check them out below.

“BNR” is accompanied by a music video directed by Joe Mischo. The clip, which opens in black-and-white before switching to color halfway through, features lead singer Lila Ramani performing the track as she traverses through a dystopian city. It closes out with an eerie scene in a prairie-like setting straight out of a horror movie.

In a statement, Ramani explained, “‘BNR’ is an ode to my favorite colors. I had a weird obsession with those colors in winter 2018-2019 and felt like they would follow me around everywhere I went.”

Meanwhile, “Balloon” is the type of song which will get crowds moving once Crumb starts performing live shows. As Ramani added, “‘Balloon’ tells the story of a girl that dances so fast in the club that her head falls off.”

“Trophy” marked Crumb’s first new material since their 2019 debut album, Jinx. Thus far, there’s no official word of whether these new tracks will appear on an upcoming album.

 

