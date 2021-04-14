Menu
Menu Shop Search Help

Crumb Announce Sophomore Album Ice Melt

Featuring singles "BNR", "Balloon", and "Trophy"

Crumb Ice Melt new album music song stream Crumb, photo by Third Pupil
Crumb, photo by Third Pupil
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 14, 2021 | 2:20pm ET

After a lot of teasing and a discreet Billboard campaign, Crumb have finally announced a new album is on the way. The record is called Ice Melt and it’s due out April 30th via their own label Crumb Records. It’s the psych-rock band’s second studio full-length overall, following their 2019 debut Jinx.

Ice Melt consists of 10 tracks in total and includes the three singles Crumb released earlier this year: the bass-forward jazz funk number “Trophy”, the eerie dream-pop song “BNR”, and the energetic hit “Balloon”. Based on those songs, it sounds like the Brooklyn-based group will be on the top of their game once again as they refine their unique brand of psych-rock.

Crumb wrote Ice Melt over the course of the past two years and recorded it in Los Angeles with producer Jonathan Rado. In a statement, lead single Lila Ramani described the album as being a “return back down to earth” and a deeply felt examination of “real substances and beings that live on this planet.”

Related Video

Amoeba Records, photo by Mason Trinca
 Editor's Pick
Flipping Alone: An Oral History of Record Stores During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Pre-orders for Ice Melt are currently ongoing, including limited-edition vinyl pressings in gold, turquoise, and black. Check out the ominous album artwork by Abraham El Makawy and the complete tracklist below.

Ice Melt Artwork:

Ice Melt by Crumb album artwork cover art by Abraham El Makawy

Ice Melt Tracklist:
01. Up & Down
02. BNR
03. Seeds
04. L.A.
05. Gone
06. Retreat!
07. Trophy
08. Balloon
09. Tunnel (all that you had)
10. Ice Melt

Latest Stories

chet hanx white boy summer new song single music video watch listen stream

Chet Hanx, Son of Tom Hanks, Drops New Song "White Boy Summer"

April 14, 2021

rina sawayama elton john chosen family new song stream

Rina Sawayama Recruits Elton John for New Version of "Chosen Family": Stream

April 14, 2021

Tirzah new song send me single music video watch listen stream

Tirzah Returns with New Single "Send Me": Stream

April 14, 2021

Jenny Lewis and Serengeti share new collaborative track GLTR Stream

Jenny Lewis and Serengeti Share New Collaborative Track "GLTR": Stream

April 14, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Crumb Announce Sophomore Album Ice Melt

Menu Shop Search Help